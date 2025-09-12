Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Monsoon Revives in UP: Heavy Rain and Lightning Alert Issued

UP Weather News: The monsoon has reactivated in Uttar Pradesh . The meteorological department has issued a warning of heavy rainfall and lightning from 12 to 17 September.

Moradabad

Patrika Desk

Sep 12, 2025

up weather monsoon alert heavy rain thunderstorm
UP Weather: Monsoon gaining strength again in Uttar Pradesh! (Image Source: Social Media 'X')

UP Weather: Monsoon Alert, Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms Predicted: The monsoon has become active again in Uttar Pradesh. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed that there is a likelihood of rain and thunderstorms in several districts of the state from 12 September for the next few days. However, the impact will not be uniform across the state. Some areas will experience heavy rainfall, while others will experience sunshine and humidity.

Heavy Rainfall Warning for Eastern UP

The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for the eastern and Terai regions from 12 to 15 September. Districts such as Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Gonda, Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich, and Lakhimpur Kheri are expected to experience heavy rainfall. Heavy rain with thunder and lightning is likely in these districts from Friday to Sunday. People have been advised to take precautions against lightning strikes.

Western Districts to Also See Rainfall

Not only eastern, but western Uttar Pradesh is also expected to see rainfall. Moderate to heavy rain is anticipated in Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, and Pilibhit, with cloudy conditions. The Meteorological Department has advised people to remain vigilant.

Lucknow and Surrounding Areas

Lucknow is expected to experience a mix of sunshine and clouds on 12 September. Light rain is likely, with the maximum temperature expected to be around 35°C and the minimum temperature around 27°C. Meteorologists predict that rain relief will be felt in the capital and surrounding districts after two days. However, Amethi, Rae Bareli, Kanpur, Barabanki, Sitapur, Unnao, Hardoi, Ayodhya, Varanasi, Azamgarh, Prayagraj, and Pratapgarh will continue to experience humid heat.

Increased Humidity in Noida and Ghaziabad

Noida and Ghaziabad will have clear skies and bright sunshine on Friday. People in these areas will experience heat and sticky humidity. Similar hot and uncomfortable weather is also expected in districts like Agra, Aligarh, Mathura, Mainpuri, Etawah, and Kannauj.

Future Weather Forecast

Meteorologists say that there will be no significant change in temperature over the next five days. However, there is a possibility of rain in many other districts after 48 hours, making the weather pleasant. Another heavy rainfall alert has been issued for the eastern districts between 15 and 17 September.

12 Sept 2025 11:38 am

Moradabad / Monsoon Revives in UP: Heavy Rain and Lightning Alert Issued
