Moradabad

Moradabad: Nursing Student Jumps From Third Floor, Hospitalised in Critical Condition

Moradabad News: A BSc Nursing student of the Tirthankar Mahaveer University jumped from the third floor of the college building. The injured student has been admitted to a hospital and her condition is reported to be critical.

Moradabad

Patrika Desk

Sep 19, 2025

moradabad tmu nursing student jumps third floor hospitalized
TMU nursing student jumps from third floor | Image Source - @tmuhospital

TMU nursing student jumps from third floor in Moradabad: A second-year BSc nursing student, Diksha Pal, at the Tirthankar Mahaveer University (TMU) in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, jumped from the third floor of the college building. This incident caused a commotion across the campus. The injured student was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where her condition remains critical.

Family and students in shock

Diksha Pal is currently a second-year BSc nursing student, and her examinations were underway. It is reported that around 2:30 pm on Thursday, while leaving after an exam, she suddenly jumped from the third floor. Hearing her scream, fellow students and college staff rushed to the spot and immediately took her to the hospital for help.

CO inspects the scene

Following the incident, the Asmoli police station in-charge, Yogesh Kumar, along with his team, arrived at the scene. They inspected the site and initiated an investigation, reviewing CCTV footage. They are also questioning TMU administration and other students. The Circle Officer (CO) Highway, Rajesh Kumar, also inspected the scene.

Reasons for the incident yet unknown

The reasons behind Diksha's actions remain unclear. Her family is in shock at the hospital, given her critical condition. The police and university administration are jointly conducting a thorough investigation to ascertain the actual cause.

Published on:

19 Sept 2025 03:51 pm

English News / Uttar Pradesh / Moradabad / Moradabad: Nursing Student Jumps From Third Floor, Hospitalised in Critical Condition
