Moradabad: Nursing Student Jumps From Third Floor, Hospitalised in Critical Condition

TMU nursing student jumps from third floor in Moradabad: A second-year BSc nursing student, Diksha Pal, at the Tirthankar Mahaveer University (TMU) in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, jumped from the third floor of the college building. This incident caused a commotion across the campus. The injured student was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where her condition remains critical.
Diksha Pal is currently a second-year BSc nursing student, and her examinations were underway. It is reported that around 2:30 pm on Thursday, while leaving after an exam, she suddenly jumped from the third floor. Hearing her scream, fellow students and college staff rushed to the spot and immediately took her to the hospital for help.
Following the incident, the Asmoli police station in-charge, Yogesh Kumar, along with his team, arrived at the scene. They inspected the site and initiated an investigation, reviewing CCTV footage. They are also questioning TMU administration and other students. The Circle Officer (CO) Highway, Rajesh Kumar, also inspected the scene.
The reasons behind Diksha's actions remain unclear. Her family is in shock at the hospital, given her critical condition. The police and university administration are jointly conducting a thorough investigation to ascertain the actual cause.