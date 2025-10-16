Muradabad to Glow in Lamplight! City to Shine with 11 Lakh Diyas as 1000 Drones Depict Ram Katha in the Sky

The Municipal Corporation has stated that the main event will be held at the rally ground in Buddhi Vihar Phase-II. Approximately 2.50 lakh diyas will be lit here. Diyas will also be lit in the rest of the city at 16 prominent locations. Last year, this event was organised at Company Garden with 7.50 lakh diyas and a 700-drone show, but this year the scale has been kept much larger and more spectacular than before.