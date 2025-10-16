Muradabad to Glow in Lamplight! City to Shine with 11 Lakh Diyas as 1000 Drones Depict Ram Katha in the Sky

Muradabad to Glow in the Light of Lamps! AI-generated image
11 lakh diyas, 1000 drone show to showcase Sri Ram ideals in Moradabad: The Diwali 2025 celebration will be observed with unprecedented grandeur in Moradabad this year. The Municipal Corporation has announced that the entire city will be illuminated with 11 lakh diyas, making the streets and squares shine like the stars.
Enthusiasm among the public regarding this event is at its peak. The Municipal Corporation's team is continuously engaged in preparations to give the city a form that will showcase Uttar Pradesh's cultural heritage on a global stage.
In this Deepotsav event, 1000 drones will fly in the sky, presenting a laser show based on the ideals of Shri Ram. The drone show will feature figures depicting themes such as the Ram-Ravan war, cleanliness, social unity, and cultural pride. This show will be a unique blend of technology and tradition, showcasing a beautiful fusion of devotion and innovation.
The Municipal Corporation has stated that the main event will be held at the rally ground in Buddhi Vihar Phase-II. Approximately 2.50 lakh diyas will be lit here. Diyas will also be lit in the rest of the city at 16 prominent locations. Last year, this event was organised at Company Garden with 7.50 lakh diyas and a 700-drone show, but this year the scale has been kept much larger and more spectacular than before.
This year's Deepotsav will not just be about lights, but also a celebration of colours, art, and collective participation. The Municipal Corporation's team is finalising decorations, lighting, water arrangements, rangoli designs, fireworks, and security measures at various places across the city. The ground in Awas Vikas Phase-II is being completely levelled, and special LED lights are being installed to illuminate the stage area.
To make the Deepotsav grand and disciplined, approximately 4000 people, including school students, NCC cadets, Scout-Guides, NGOs, and social organisations, will be responsible for the festival of lights.
Municipal Commissioner Divyanshu Patel stated that responsibilities have been assigned at all locations to ensure that every diya adds new energy to the city's beauty from its place. This year's Deepotsav will be more spectacular and inspiring than last year's.
Moradabad's Deepotsav 2025 will be a confluence of tradition and technology. The earth will be illuminated with 11 lakh diyas, and the image of Ram Rajya will come alive in the sky with 1000 drones.
The objective of the entire program is to bring together devotion, culture, social unity, and faith on one platform. The Municipal Corporation dreams that this Diwali will establish Moradabad as the brightest city in the country.
