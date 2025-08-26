Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Moradabad

UP Monsoon's 'Mega Comeback': Heavy Rain, Storm Alert for 30 Districts from August 26th

UP Rains Alert 26 August: Monsoon has made a 'grand comeback' in Uttar Pradesh. Heavy rain and thunderstorms are predicted in over 30 districts of the state on 26 August. The meteorological department has issued a yellow alert and advised caution against lightning and thunderstorms.

Moradabad

Patrika Desk

Aug 26, 2025

up rains monsoon heavy rainstorm alert 26 august
UP Rains: यूपी में मॉनसून का 'महा कमबैक! AI Generated Image

Relief is in sight for the people of Uttar Pradesh, who have been battling heat and humidity. According to the Meteorological Department, the monsoon has returned to the state with full force. Heavy rain is expected in over 30 districts of the state on 26 August. A yellow alert has been issued for these areas. A yellow alert indicates the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Threat of Thunderstorms and Lightning

The Meteorological Department has warned of thunderstorms and lightning along with the rainfall in these districts. People are advised to exercise caution and avoid open areas during this period. Special caution is advised for the districts of Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Lucknow, Barabanki, Amethi, Sultanpur, Ayodhya, Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Hathras, Kasganj, Etah, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, and Shahjahanpur.

Districts Under Yellow Alert for Heavy Rainfall

The yellow alert for heavy rainfall has been issued for Banda, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Kannauj, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Rae Bareli, Mathura, Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etawah, Auraiya, Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jhansi, and Lalitpur.

Weather Forecast for the Coming Days

According to the Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature will drop by 2-3 degrees Celsius over the next 2-3 days. The weather is expected to remain similar until 30 August. On 26 August, rain and thunderstorms are likely in most parts of western UP and several districts of eastern UP. However, the heavy rainfall is expected to reduce on 27 and 28 August.

Status of Weather Systems

A low-pressure area persists over the Gangetic West Bengal, with its associated cyclonic circulation extending up to the mid-tropospheric levels. This system will move northwestwards across Jharkhand in the next 24 hours and gradually weaken. A cyclonic circulation over the northern part of Madhya Pradesh is also contributing to increased monsoon activity in the state.

