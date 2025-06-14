UP Rain: Good news for UP amid scorching heat; rain likely in 33 districts

14 June: Possibility of thunderstorms and rain in several districts Amidst the scorching heat in Uttar Pradesh, there is some welcome news. According to the Meteorological Department, thunderstorms and rain are likely in the districts of Moradabad, Amroha, Sambhal, Bijnor, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Pilibhit, Bareilly, Rampur, Budaun, Sambhal, Etawah, Aligarh, and Hathras on 14 June. Strong winds with speeds of 30-40 km/h are also expected during this period.

15 June onwards: Indications of weather change across the state From 15 June onwards, gusty winds, drizzle, and strong winds may begin in western and eastern Uttar Pradesh. Light rain and thunderstorms are predicted in approximately 33 districts, including Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Ballia, Basti, Siddharthnagar, and Deoria. This is expected to lead to a drop in temperature.

Lucknow: Temperature crosses 42 degrees, signs of relief In Lucknow, the capital city, strong winds on Friday provided some respite from the heat, although the heat index remained high due to humidity. The maximum temperature on Friday was recorded at 41.9 degrees and the minimum at 30.5 degrees, significantly higher than normal. On Saturday, the temperature is likely to remain around 41 degrees amidst cloudy conditions.

Kanpur: Heat index reaches 64, situation in the red zone In Kanpur, the moisture from the Bay of Bengal has exacerbated the heat. Due to persistent easterly winds and high temperatures, the heat index reached 64 on Friday. The Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave alert for Saturday. If the clouds don’t bring rain, the chances of relief are low.

Jhansi, Prayagraj, Hamirpur: Night temperatures remain a challenge Nights remain restless in the southern districts of the state. Night temperatures above 32 degrees Celsius were recorded in Jhansi, Hamirpur, and Mathura. The night temperature at Kanpur Air Force Station was 32.4 degrees, the highest for this season.

Humidity increases discomfort, record-breaking humidity levels along with temperature Not only is the temperature high, but the humidity levels are also record-breaking. Maximum humidity was recorded at 63% and minimum at 38%, making the humid heat even more oppressive.

Alert for thunderstorms and rain until 17 June The IMD has issued an alert for thunderstorms and rain until 17 June. According to meteorologists, there is currently no major weather system active to provide widespread relief. However, the movement of a western disturbance has begun, increasing the likelihood of rain after 17 June.

Moradabad: Relief from cloudy conditions and rain In Moradabad, cloudy conditions and light rain on Friday provided some relief from the heat. 4.2 mm of rainfall was recorded, and the maximum temperature was 38.4 degrees. The presence of clouds and strong winds on Thursday and Friday brought some coolness to the atmosphere. However, the night temperature was 29.2 degrees, 3.2 degrees above normal.