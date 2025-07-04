UP Rains: Orange Alert for Heavy Rainfall in Moradabad, Rampur; Met Department Issues Warning

Monsoon has become active in Uttar Pradesh, and its impact is visible across the state. Heavy rain lashed several districts on Thursday, while others experienced cloudy skies. The rain and cool winds have brought significant relief from the heat. According to the Meteorological Department, similar weather conditions are expected in the coming days.
The Meteorological Department has informed that the spell of rain will continue in the state until 6 July. During this period, there is a forecast of rain accompanied by thunder and lightning in both divisions. A drop of 2-3 degrees Celsius in the maximum temperature is anticipated, although there will be no significant change in the minimum temperature.
The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Moradabad, Rampur, Sambhal, Amroha, Bijnor, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Mahoba, and Hamirpur districts. A yellow alert has been issued for 22 other districts, warning of lightning and thunderstorms with rain.
A yellow alert for lightning and rain has been issued for 48 districts, including Noida, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura, Hathras, Agra, Firozabad, Etawah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Etawah, Auraiya, Jalaun, Kannauj, Farrukhabad, Hardoi, Unnao, Kanpur, Rae Bareli, Lucknow, Barabanki, Gonda, Ayodhya, Amethi, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Basti, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Kushinagar, and Deoria.
Light rain is expected at one or two places in Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Hapur, Amroha, Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Budaun, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Bahraich, Shravasti, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, and Maharajganj.