4 July 2025,

Friday

Moradabad

UP Rains: Orange Alert for Heavy Rainfall in Moradabad, Rampur; Met Department Issues Warning

UP Rains Alert: The monsoon has become active in Uttar Pradesh and the rain is expected to continue until 6 July. The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for heavy rain and lightning in 22 districts, while a yellow alert is in place for 48 districts.

Moradabad

Patrika Desk

Jul 04, 2025

UP Rains alert in Moradabad-Rampur of UP Continuation of rain till 6 July
UP rains: Alert issued for Moradabad and Rampur Image source – Patrika

Monsoon has become active in Uttar Pradesh, and its impact is visible across the state. Heavy rain lashed several districts on Thursday, while others experienced cloudy skies. The rain and cool winds have brought significant relief from the heat. According to the Meteorological Department, similar weather conditions are expected in the coming days.

Rain to Continue Until 6 July

The Meteorological Department has informed that the spell of rain will continue in the state until 6 July. During this period, there is a forecast of rain accompanied by thunder and lightning in both divisions. A drop of 2-3 degrees Celsius in the maximum temperature is anticipated, although there will be no significant change in the minimum temperature.

Orange and Yellow Alerts Issued for 22 Districts

The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Moradabad, Rampur, Sambhal, Amroha, Bijnor, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Mahoba, and Hamirpur districts. A yellow alert has been issued for 22 other districts, warning of lightning and thunderstorms with rain.

Yellow Alert for 48 Districts

A yellow alert for lightning and rain has been issued for 48 districts, including Noida, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura, Hathras, Agra, Firozabad, Etawah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Etawah, Auraiya, Jalaun, Kannauj, Farrukhabad, Hardoi, Unnao, Kanpur, Rae Bareli, Lucknow, Barabanki, Gonda, Ayodhya, Amethi, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Basti, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Kushinagar, and Deoria.

Possibility of Light Rain in Some Districts

Light rain is expected at one or two places in Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Hapur, Amroha, Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Budaun, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Bahraich, Shravasti, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, and Maharajganj.

Published on:

04 Jul 2025 09:57 am

