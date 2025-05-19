scriptUP Weather Alert: Thunderstorms and Rain Predicted Amidst Heatwave | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Moradabad

UP Weather Alert: Thunderstorms and Rain Predicted Amidst Heatwave

UP Rains: Weather in Uttar Pradesh is set to change again. Between 19 and 23 May, there is a forecast of strong winds, thunder and lightning, and rain in 34 districts of the state.

MoradabadMay 19, 2025 / 08:40 am

Patrika Desk

UP Rains Alert and thunderstorm

UP Rains: यूपी में प्रचंड गर्मी के बीच आंधी-बारिश का अलर्ट..

UP Rains Alert and Thunderstorm: Uttar Pradesh is expected to experience a change in weather. Residents, currently battling intense heat and heatwaves, can anticipate relief in the coming days. According to the meteorological department’s forecast, there is a possibility of strong winds, thunderstorms, and light to moderate rain in several parts of UP between 19 May and 23 May.

Warning of Lightning in 34 Districts of Eastern and Western UP

The meteorological department has issued an alert for thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds in 34 districts of eastern and western Uttar Pradesh. Winds are expected to reach speeds of 40 to 50 km per hour in these districts. The weather will be particularly impactful in districts such as Rampur, Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Gorakhpur, Basti, Kushinagar, Saharanpur, Meerut, Moradabad, and Bareilly on Monday and Tuesday.

Indications of Strong Winds and Rain on 21 May

On 21 May, many districts are expected to experience thunderstorms, rain, and lightning. This fluctuating weather pattern will continue across the state for the next two to three days. According to meteorologist Dr. Atul Kumar Singh, wind speeds could reach 50 kilometers per hour, necessitating caution.

Impact on Moradabad and Rampur; Expected Temperature Drop

Moradabad also shows signs of changing weather from Monday. There is a possibility of partly cloudy skies with thunderstorms and light rain. The temperature is expected to remain between 38 and 40 degrees Celsius, offering some relief from the heat. Meanwhile, in Rampur, the maximum temperature has reached 43 degrees amidst a severe heatwave. The meteorological department has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms and rain from 22 to 24 May.

Banda Hottest, but Relief Expected Soon

On Sunday, Banda was the hottest district in the state, recording a maximum temperature of 46.4 degrees Celsius. However, the changing weather patterns promise relief from the heat in the coming days.

What Does the Meteorological Department Say?

The meteorological department states that on 23 and 24 May, the state will experience cloudy skies with a likelihood of rain accompanied by strong winds. The impact of three active weather systems in eastern UP may persist until Wednesday.

News / Moradabad / UP Weather Alert: Thunderstorms and Rain Predicted Amidst Heatwave

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

UP Weather Alert: Thunderstorms and Rain Predicted Amidst Heatwave

Moradabad

UP Weather Alert: Thunderstorms and Rain Predicted Amidst Heatwave

in 5 hours

PM Modi’s First Rajasthan Visit Post Operation Sindoor

Jaipur

PM Modi’s First Rajasthan Visit Post Operation Sindoor

in 5 hours

Coronavirus Surge in Singapore and Hong Kong: New Variants Spark Concerns

Health

Coronavirus Surge in Singapore and Hong Kong: New Variants Spark Concerns

14 hours ago

Hyderabad Fire Kills 17 Near Charminar; PM Modi Expresses Grief

National News

Hyderabad Fire Kills 17 Near Charminar; PM Modi Expresses Grief

13 hours ago

Latest Moradabad

UP Weather Alert: IMD Forecasts Rain, Strong Winds, and Heatwave

News

UP Weather Alert: IMD Forecasts Rain, Strong Winds, and Heatwave

1 month ago

Six Trains, Including Rajyarani Express, Cancelled Until 30 April

News

Six Trains, Including Rajyarani Express, Cancelled Until 30 April

2 months ago

UP Braces for Heavy Rain and Strong Winds: Weather Department Forecast

News

UP Braces for Heavy Rain and Strong Winds: Weather Department Forecast

2 months ago

UP rain alert: Weather turns, heavy rain for three days in many districts!

News

UP rain alert: Weather turns, heavy rain for three days in many districts!

3 months ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.