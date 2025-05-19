UP Weather Alert: Thunderstorms and Rain Predicted Amidst Heatwave

Warning of Lightning in 34 Districts of Eastern and Western UP The meteorological department has issued an alert for thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds in 34 districts of eastern and western Uttar Pradesh. Winds are expected to reach speeds of 40 to 50 km per hour in these districts. The weather will be particularly impactful in districts such as Rampur, Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Gorakhpur, Basti, Kushinagar, Saharanpur, Meerut, Moradabad, and Bareilly on Monday and Tuesday.

Indications of Strong Winds and Rain on 21 May On 21 May, many districts are expected to experience thunderstorms, rain, and lightning. This fluctuating weather pattern will continue across the state for the next two to three days. According to meteorologist Dr. Atul Kumar Singh, wind speeds could reach 50 kilometers per hour, necessitating caution.

Impact on Moradabad and Rampur; Expected Temperature Drop Moradabad also shows signs of changing weather from Monday. There is a possibility of partly cloudy skies with thunderstorms and light rain. The temperature is expected to remain between 38 and 40 degrees Celsius, offering some relief from the heat. Meanwhile, in Rampur, the maximum temperature has reached 43 degrees amidst a severe heatwave. The meteorological department has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms and rain from 22 to 24 May.

Banda Hottest, but Relief Expected Soon On Sunday, Banda was the hottest district in the state, recording a maximum temperature of 46.4 degrees Celsius. However, the changing weather patterns promise relief from the heat in the coming days.