16 January 2026,

Friday

Mumbai

BJP Alliance Leads in Early BMC Election Trends, Here's How the Thackeray Brothers Fare

BMC Election Result 2026: The elections for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the country's richest municipal corporation, have become a major battle not just for power this time, but also for political prestige. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray are contesting together after two decades.

less than 1 minute read
Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 16, 2026

Devendra Fadnavis Uddhav Raj Thackeray

Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav and Raj Thackeray (Photo: IANS)

The counting of votes for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections in Mumbai began at 10 AM today. The political picture is rapidly becoming clear with the initial trends of the BMC election results. The BJP-led alliance appears to be in a strong position. In the early trends, the BJP is emerging as the largest party.

As of 10:30 AM, the alliance of the BJP and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena appears to be ahead of the alliance of the Thackeray brothers. According to the data so far, the BJP and Shinde Sena are leading in 30 out of the 227 BMC seats, while the Thackeray brothers are leading in 12 seats.

It is worth noting that 23 counting centres have been set up for the counting of votes for the BMC elections in Mumbai, and votes for 2 wards will be counted at each centre at a time. In this way, votes for 46 wards will be counted at once, followed by the votes for the next 46 wards.

According to the data received, out of 46 wards, the BJP and Shinde Sena are leading in 15 each, while Uddhav's Shiv Sena (UBT) is leading in 8 and Raj Thackeray's MNS in 4. Congress and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi are leading in 5 wards, and the NCP Ajit faction is leading in one ward.

Published on:

16 Jan 2026 11:26 am

