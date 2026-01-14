Dry Day: Liquor shops to remain closed for 3 consecutive days in 29 cities, government order issued

The campaign noise for the electoral grand festival of 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra has now subsided. To ensure peace and security before the voting scheduled for January 15, the administration has enforced a strict order for a 'Dry Day'. During this period, serving or selling alcohol in wine shops, beer bars, permit rooms, and hotel-restaurants will be completely prohibited.
The final phase of municipal corporation elections in Maharashtra has begun. Voting for municipal corporations in 29 cities, including Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, and Thane, is scheduled for Thursday. To prevent any untoward incidents during the elections and to ensure peaceful voting, the State Election Commission has declared a 'Dry Day' for three consecutive days, from January 14 to January 16.
As per the administration's order, the sale and distribution of alcohol will be prohibited across the state on the day before polling, on the polling day, and on the counting day. This means there will be a Dry Day for three consecutive days: January 14, January 15, and January 16. Liquor shops, bars, and permit rooms will remain completely closed on these three days.
The administration has clarified that consuming alcohol in public places will be strictly prohibited on the polling and counting days. Strict action will be taken against those who violate the rules. This decision has been taken to avoid any disorder and law and order issues during the election.
It is noteworthy that voting for 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra will begin at 7:30 AM on January 15. The very next day, on January 16, vote counting will commence at 10 AM, and by evening, it will be clear who will be in charge of which city.
In Mumbai, there are a total of 1,03,44,315 voters. This includes 55,16,707 male voters, 48,26,509 female voters, and 1,099 voters from other categories. In the city, 10,231 polling stations have been set up at 2,278 locations.
