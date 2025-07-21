Heavy rain lashes Mumbai: streets turn into rivers, Andheri subway shut, high tide threat looms

Mumbai and surrounding districts are expected to experience gusty winds, lightning, and heavy to very heavy rainfall on Monday. According to the meteorological department, the minimum temperature in Mumbai is expected to be around 26 degrees Celsius today. According to the department, the maximum temperature recorded in the city (Colaba) on Sunday was 29.8 degrees Celsius, 0.2 degrees below normal, while the minimum temperature was 25.6 degrees Celsius, 0.1 degrees above normal.