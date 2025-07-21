21 July 2025,

Monday

Mumbai

Heavy rain lashes Mumbai: streets turn into rivers, Andheri subway shut, high tide threat looms

Mumbai Rains Alert: The meteorological department has forecast strong winds, lightning, and heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Sindhudurg, and Ratnagiri districts on Monday.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Jul 21, 2025

Heavy Rain Alert in Mumbai
Heavy Rainfall in Mumbai (Photo- IANS)

Following heavy rainfall, the meteorological department has issued an orange alert for Mumbai. The Santacruz weather station in Mumbai recorded over 114 millimetres of rainfall in 24 hours, leading to waterlogging in several areas. The meteorological department has issued a heavy rainfall alert for the entire Konkan region.

Waterlogging is being observed on roads in Mumbai and Thane districts following heavy rain. Stagnant water resembling ponds is visible in many places. Incidents of vehicles stalling are also being reported. Traffic has been stopped at the Andheri subway due to water accumulation of 2 feet, and traffic is being diverted via Gokhale Bridge and Thackeray Bridge.

Traffic movement has been slow on both the Eastern Express Highway and the Western Express Highway due to rain and waterlogging. Traffic is moving slowly on the Kurla SCLR Bridge, Kamani, Surve, Kalpana Junction, and LBS Road due to waterlogging. Similarly, traffic problems are being observed on the Vakola Bridge, SRPF (Jogeshwari), and Centaur Bridge (Vakola) due to waterlogging. Traffic is also slow on the Kurla Juhu Tara Road Gangoli Marg (Santacruz) route.

Heavy rain has submerged main roads in areas like Kurla, Ghatkopar, Bhandup, Mulund, Chembur, and Govandi, exacerbating traffic congestion. Heavy overnight rain caused waterlogging in many low-lying areas of the city and suburbs. While the intensity of rain decreased in Mumbai city in the morning, heavy rain continued in the eastern parts and eastern suburbs. This was followed by a build-up of dense clouds in the afternoon and heavy rain resumed.

Mumbai and surrounding districts are expected to experience gusty winds, lightning, and heavy to very heavy rainfall on Monday. According to the meteorological department, the minimum temperature in Mumbai is expected to be around 26 degrees Celsius today. According to the department, the maximum temperature recorded in the city (Colaba) on Sunday was 29.8 degrees Celsius, 0.2 degrees below normal, while the minimum temperature was 25.6 degrees Celsius, 0.1 degrees above normal.

BMC officials stated that after waves of 3.91 meters at 9:19 AM today, waves of 3.38 meters are expected at 8:37 PM. Waves of 2.28 meters are also expected at 3:03 PM.

Published on:

21 Jul 2025 03:06 pm

English News / Maharashtra / Mumbai / Heavy rain lashes Mumbai: streets turn into rivers, Andheri subway shut, high tide threat looms
