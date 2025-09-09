Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Mumbai

India's First E-Water Taxi to Run from Gateway to JNPA, Launching September 22nd

E-water Taxi: Travel between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai will become easier and faster with the launch of the e-water taxi service. The distance between Gateway and JNPT will now be covered in minutes, not hours.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 09, 2025

Great news for Mumbai residents! India's first e-water taxi service is set to launch soon. The journey from the Gateway of India to JNPA (Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority) will be reduced to just 40 minutes. The e-water taxi service will commence on 22 September. This launch will make travel between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai significantly easier and faster.

Faster and Affordable Option

Currently, travel on this route involves wooden boats, taking over an hour. However, the e-water taxi will halve this travel time. Notably, these water taxis are environmentally friendly. One taxi will be solar-powered, and the other will run on electricity. Both taxis will have a capacity of 20 passengers. The fare has been kept very affordable, with the journey from Gateway to JNPA costing only ₹100.

The e-water taxis are manufactured in India and are considered a superior, environmentally conscious alternative. Amidst the ever-increasing pressure on Mumbai's road and rail transport systems, this service could prove to be a boon for commuters.

Future Expansion of E-Water Taxi Services?

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is also enthusiastic about this project. There are plans to extend similar services from the Gateway of India to Elephanta and Alibag in the future. The launch of the e-water taxi is not only convenient for Mumbaikars but also marks a significant step towards modern and green transportation in the city.

Published on:

09 Sept 2025 08:55 am

English News / Maharashtra / Mumbai / India's First E-Water Taxi to Run from Gateway to JNPA, Launching September 22nd
