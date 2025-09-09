India's First E-Water Taxi to Run from Gateway to JNPA, Launching September 22nd

Great news for Mumbai residents! India's first e-water taxi service is set to launch soon. The journey from the Gateway of India to JNPA (Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority) will be reduced to just 40 minutes. The e-water taxi service will commence on 22 September. This launch will make travel between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai significantly easier and faster.
Currently, travel on this route involves wooden boats, taking over an hour. However, the e-water taxi will halve this travel time. Notably, these water taxis are environmentally friendly. One taxi will be solar-powered, and the other will run on electricity. Both taxis will have a capacity of 20 passengers. The fare has been kept very affordable, with the journey from Gateway to JNPA costing only ₹100.
The e-water taxis are manufactured in India and are considered a superior, environmentally conscious alternative. Amidst the ever-increasing pressure on Mumbai's road and rail transport systems, this service could prove to be a boon for commuters.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is also enthusiastic about this project. There are plans to extend similar services from the Gateway of India to Elephanta and Alibag in the future. The launch of the e-water taxi is not only convenient for Mumbaikars but also marks a significant step towards modern and green transportation in the city.