Maharashtra: Bus with 50 Nepali passengers plunges into deep gorge

A severe accident took place near Jalka Phata in the Maregaon tehsil of Yavatmal district, on the Chandrapur-Yavatmal road around 8 PM. An ST bus travelling from Wani towards Karanji was hit forcefully by a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction. It is reported that the truck and bus collided head-on while the truck was attempting to overtake a car. The collision was so severe that the driver's side of the ST bus was completely damaged, and the bus was almost split into two. Three passengers died on the spot in this horrific accident, while 15 passengers were injured.