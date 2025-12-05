5 December 2025,

Friday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Mumbai

Maharashtra: Bus with 50 Nepali passengers plunges into deep gorge

Maharashtra Bus Accident: A major accident has occurred in Amba Ghat, Maharashtra. A private bus went out of control and fell into a 70 to 100 feet deep gorge.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 05, 2025

Maharashtra Bus accident

Bus overturns in Maharashtra (Photo: IANS/File)

A horrific accident occurred this morning on the Amba Ghat, connecting Kolhapur and Ratnagiri in Maharashtra. A private travel bus, registered in Madhya Pradesh, lost control at a turn and plunged into a gorge 70 to 100 feet deep, causing panic in the area.

Passengers from Nepal Were On Board

According to information received, the accident happened around 5 AM today on a sharp turn of the Ratnagiri-Kolhapur highway. Approximately 50 passengers were on board the bus. Preliminary information suggests that most of the passengers were from Nepal and were on their way to work in Ratnagiri.

The bus sustained significant damage after falling into the gorge. However, there have been no fatalities. Fifteen passengers on the bus were injured and have been sent to a nearby hospital for treatment. Upon receiving the information, local police and rescue teams immediately reached the spot and began the process of extracting the victims from the bus. All the injured have been promptly taken to the hospital.

Rescue Operation Underway

Upon being informed about the accident, the Sakharpā police team arrived at the scene and initiated a rescue operation. Efforts to pull the crashed bus out of the gorge are still ongoing. The police are investigating the causes of the accident. The families of the victims are being informed about the incident.

Bus-Truck Collision, 3 Passengers Dead

A severe accident took place near Jalka Phata in the Maregaon tehsil of Yavatmal district, on the Chandrapur-Yavatmal road around 8 PM. An ST bus travelling from Wani towards Karanji was hit forcefully by a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction. It is reported that the truck and bus collided head-on while the truck was attempting to overtake a car. The collision was so severe that the driver's side of the ST bus was completely damaged, and the bus was almost split into two. Three passengers died on the spot in this horrific accident, while 15 passengers were injured.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

05 Dec 2025 12:27 pm

English News / Maharashtra / Mumbai / Maharashtra: Bus with 50 Nepali passengers plunges into deep gorge

Big News

View All

Mumbai

Maharashtra

Trending

Deol Family's Heartwarming Decision on Dharmendra's 90th Birthday: Farmhouse Gates to Open for Fans

धर्मेंद्र के 90वें जन्मदिन पर सनी-बॉबी का भावुक फैसला फैंस के लिए खुलेंगे फार्महाउस के गेट
Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan's Hilarious Response to Being Asked to Say 'Zubaan Kesari' Goes Viral

'जुबान केसरी' कहने पर शाहरुख खान का आया ऐसा मजेदार जवाब, पब्लिक हुई दीवानी, वीडियो वायरल
Entertainment

Top 10 Bollywood Films of 2025 That Dominated the Box Office

Entertainment

Ahaan Panday, ‘Saiyaara’ Fame, Becomes Top Actor; See Who Ranks Where

'सैयारा' ने तोड़े सारे रिकॉर्ड, अहान पांडे बने टॉप एक्टर, जानें कौन-से स्टार है कितने नंबर पर
Bollywood

AVM Saravanan, Renowned Film Producer, Passes Away Day After Celebrating His Birthday

Legendary film producer AVM Saravanan Passed Away at 89 due to age health issue after dharmendra death
Tollywood
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.