Maharashtra: Bus with 50 Nepali passengers plunges into deep gorge

Bus overturns in Maharashtra (Photo: IANS/File)
A horrific accident occurred this morning on the Amba Ghat, connecting Kolhapur and Ratnagiri in Maharashtra. A private travel bus, registered in Madhya Pradesh, lost control at a turn and plunged into a gorge 70 to 100 feet deep, causing panic in the area.
According to information received, the accident happened around 5 AM today on a sharp turn of the Ratnagiri-Kolhapur highway. Approximately 50 passengers were on board the bus. Preliminary information suggests that most of the passengers were from Nepal and were on their way to work in Ratnagiri.
The bus sustained significant damage after falling into the gorge. However, there have been no fatalities. Fifteen passengers on the bus were injured and have been sent to a nearby hospital for treatment. Upon receiving the information, local police and rescue teams immediately reached the spot and began the process of extracting the victims from the bus. All the injured have been promptly taken to the hospital.
Upon being informed about the accident, the Sakharpā police team arrived at the scene and initiated a rescue operation. Efforts to pull the crashed bus out of the gorge are still ongoing. The police are investigating the causes of the accident. The families of the victims are being informed about the incident.
A severe accident took place near Jalka Phata in the Maregaon tehsil of Yavatmal district, on the Chandrapur-Yavatmal road around 8 PM. An ST bus travelling from Wani towards Karanji was hit forcefully by a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction. It is reported that the truck and bus collided head-on while the truck was attempting to overtake a car. The collision was so severe that the driver's side of the ST bus was completely damaged, and the bus was almost split into two. Three passengers died on the spot in this horrific accident, while 15 passengers were injured.
Big NewsView All
Mumbai
Maharashtra
Trending