12 August 2025,

Tuesday

Mumbai

Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Recruitment of 15,000 Police Personnel

Maharashtra Police Recruitment 2025: The Maharashtra cabinet has taken a significant decision regarding the recruitment of 15,000 police personnel. This is welcome news for the thousands of young people who have been waiting for this recruitment drive for many months.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 12, 2025

Maharashtra Police Recruitment Update: Thousands of young people in Maharashtra have had their wait end today. The state cabinet meeting approved a proposal for recruitment to approximately 15,000 positions in the Maharashtra Police Force. This decision was taken at the cabinet meeting (Maharashtra Cabinet Meeting) held today under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The Fadnavis cabinet also green-lit several other important proposals in this meeting. The Food and Civil Supplies Department approved an increase in the margin for ration shopkeepers in the state, and the distribution of grains to ration card holders under the Public Distribution System will continue. Meanwhile, the Aviation Department decided to provide ‘viability gap funding’ for air travel between Solapur-Pune-Mumbai. The Department of Social Justice and Special Assistance has relaxed the guarantor conditions in various loan schemes and decided to extend the period of government guarantee to five years.

This is a golden opportunity for young people preparing for the police recruitment. Candidates will need to start preparing now for all three stages: physical examination, written examination, and interview. Once the official notification for recruitment is released, complete information regarding eligibility criteria, necessary documents, and the application process will be available.

There had been discontent among young people due to the long delay in the Maharashtra Police recruitment process, but now, with the green light from the Fadnavis cabinet, it is expected to begin soon.

Published on:

12 Aug 2025 03:07 pm

English News / Maharashtra / Mumbai / Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Recruitment of 15,000 Police Personnel
