Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Recruitment of 15,000 Police Personnel

The Fadnavis cabinet also green-lit several other important proposals in this meeting. The Food and Civil Supplies Department approved an increase in the margin for ration shopkeepers in the state, and the distribution of grains to ration card holders under the Public Distribution System will continue. Meanwhile, the Aviation Department decided to provide ‘viability gap funding’ for air travel between Solapur-Pune-Mumbai. The Department of Social Justice and Special Assistance has relaxed the guarantor conditions in various loan schemes and decided to extend the period of government guarantee to five years.