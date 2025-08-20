Maharashtra Floods: 575mm Rainfall in 24 Hours, Red Alert Remains

Heavy rainfall continues in Maharashtra for the fifth consecutive day, causing significant hardship for the general public. While the intensity of rain has reduced somewhat in Mumbai today, intermittent heavy showers are still hindering daily activities. The torrential downpour of the past two days caused severe waterlogging, making life difficult for people in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and several other districts of the state.
The heavy rain in Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra, on Monday and Tuesday completely disrupted daily life. Mumbai recorded record rainfall in the past 24 hours. Vikroli recorded 223.5 mm, Santacruz 206.6 mm, Bhaykhala 184.0 mm, Juhu 148.5 mm, Bandra 132.5 mm, and Colaba 100.2 mm of rainfall. The Meteorological Department issued a warning of heavy rainfall in Mumbai and the entire Konkan region today, while a red alert has been issued for Ratnagiri district.
Mumbai and its suburban areas have been experiencing heavy rainfall for the past several days. Similarly, the Ghat regions of Maharashtra have received torrential rain. A situation akin to landslides has developed in the Ghat areas of Pune, Nashik, Satara, and Kolhapur. In the 24 hours to Tuesday, Tamhini Ghat recorded 575 mm, Bhira 568 mm, Shirgaon 430 mm, Davdi 419 mm, Lonavala 418 mm, Matheran 438 mm, and Khandala 412 mm of rainfall. However, the administration is making every effort to ensure that the general public does not face any difficulties.
The Meteorological Department has predicted that heavy rainfall will continue in Maharashtra until 21 August. According to the IMD, widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy rainfall at some places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over Konkan and adjoining Ghat areas of central Maharashtra until 21 August.
The Meteorological Department has issued an ‘orange’ alert, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai Metropolitan Region on Wednesday. However, as of 10 am, there are no reports of major waterlogging or other problems due to the rain. Central Railway, Western Railway, Harbour Railway, and ‘BEST’ bus services are operating smoothly. Mumbai Police, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), and other emergency services are monitoring the situation.