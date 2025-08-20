Maharashtra Floods: 575mm Rainfall in 24 Hours, Red Alert Remains

Mumbai and its suburban areas have been experiencing heavy rainfall for the past several days. Similarly, the Ghat regions of Maharashtra have received torrential rain. A situation akin to landslides has developed in the Ghat areas of Pune, Nashik, Satara, and Kolhapur. In the 24 hours to Tuesday, Tamhini Ghat recorded 575 mm, Bhira 568 mm, Shirgaon 430 mm, Davdi 419 mm, Lonavala 418 mm, Matheran 438 mm, and Khandala 412 mm of rainfall. However, the administration is making every effort to ensure that the general public does not face any difficulties.