Navi Mumbai International Airport Begins Operations, First Commercial Flight Lands

Navi Mumbai Internation Airport (Image: ANI)
Christmas Day brought double joy for the people of Navi Mumbai and the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). After a long wait, the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), developed by the Adani Group, opened for commercial flights today. Indigo's flight 6E460 from Bengaluru successfully landed at 8 AM and was grandly welcomed with a traditional water cannon salute.
With this, Mumbai has now become a city with a twin airport model, on the lines of global hubs like London, New York, and Dubai. This airport will play a crucial role in reducing the increasing pressure on the existing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) and enhancing the capacity of the MMR. In its first phase, it will be able to handle 20 million passengers annually.
On the first day, IndiGo, Air India Express, Akasa Air, and Star Air commenced domestic services. A total of 15 departures and approximately 30 air traffic movements were recorded. Major routes included Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Goa, Ahmedabad, etc. For the initial month, the airport will operate from 8 AM to 8 PM, and from February 2026, it will become operational 24x7.
On the eve of the commencement of operations, a spectacular show of 1,515 drones was organised, illuminating the night sky. The drones formed captivating formations such as a 3D lotus flower, the airport logo, a green airport, an aircraft flying over Mumbai, and 'The Rise of India'. The show focused on the airport's lotus-inspired theme and sustainability.
The terminal design inspired by the lotus flower, a focus on sustainability under the greenfield project, modern facilities, and multimodal connectivity (Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, Metro, Rail) make this airport special. Adani Airport Holdings Limited rapidly constructed it from 2021 and made it operational in phases.
