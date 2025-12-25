25 December 2025,

Thursday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Year Ender 2025

Bangladesh Violence

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

National News

Navi Mumbai International Airport Begins Operations, First Commercial Flight Lands

Mumbai has been gifted a twin-airport model with the landing of the first commercial flight at Navi Mumbai International Airport.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 25, 2025

Navi Mumbai Internation Airport (Image: ANI)

Christmas Day brought double joy for the people of Navi Mumbai and the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). After a long wait, the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), developed by the Adani Group, opened for commercial flights today. Indigo's flight 6E460 from Bengaluru successfully landed at 8 AM and was grandly welcomed with a traditional water cannon salute.

Mumbai Becomes Twin Airport Model

With this, Mumbai has now become a city with a twin airport model, on the lines of global hubs like London, New York, and Dubai. This airport will play a crucial role in reducing the increasing pressure on the existing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) and enhancing the capacity of the MMR. In its first phase, it will be able to handle 20 million passengers annually.

First Day Flights

On the first day, IndiGo, Air India Express, Akasa Air, and Star Air commenced domestic services. A total of 15 departures and approximately 30 air traffic movements were recorded. Major routes included Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Goa, Ahmedabad, etc. For the initial month, the airport will operate from 8 AM to 8 PM, and from February 2026, it will become operational 24x7.

Drone Show on Launch

On the eve of the commencement of operations, a spectacular show of 1,515 drones was organised, illuminating the night sky. The drones formed captivating formations such as a 3D lotus flower, the airport logo, a green airport, an aircraft flying over Mumbai, and 'The Rise of India'. The show focused on the airport's lotus-inspired theme and sustainability.

Airport Features

The terminal design inspired by the lotus flower, a focus on sustainability under the greenfield project, modern facilities, and multimodal connectivity (Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, Metro, Rail) make this airport special. Adani Airport Holdings Limited rapidly constructed it from 2021 and made it operational in phases.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

25 Dec 2025 11:50 am

English News / National News / Navi Mumbai International Airport Begins Operations, First Commercial Flight Lands

Big News

View All

Bihar Election

National News

Trending

Bihar Congress in Turmoil: Women's Wing President Resigns, Cites Moral Responsibility

डॉ. सरवत जहां फातमा
Patna

Bihar Cabinet: Know the three women ministers in Nitish Kumar’s new team

bihar new cabinet
National News

A Historic Milestone: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as CM for the 10th Term

cm nitish oath ceremony
Patna

Pawan Singh Posts Thank You Message to Bihar Voters After Election

Pawan Singh Post after Wife Jyoti Singh
Bhojpuri

Bihar Election Results: Bhojpuri Stars Fail to Cast Spell in Bihar Elections, Khesari Lal and Ritesh Pandey Lagging Behind

bihar election result
Patna
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.