Maharashtra Floods Devastate 8.3 Million Acres of Crops, Claim 86 Lives; CM Seeks Central Aid

According to officials, heavy rainfall has occurred in 654 revenue areas so far, leading to the devastation of crops such as soybean, cotton, onion, jowar, and turmeric. The conditions in Nanded, Beed, Dharashiv, Yavatmal, Buldhana, and Hingoli districts are extremely severe. Agriculture Minister Dattaatreya Bharne has clearly stated that the assessment of damage must be conducted with complete honesty, and if even a small portion of a farmer's land is overlooked, the concerned official will be held accountable. He added that farmers are in deep distress, and the administration must ensure that no one is deprived of assistance.