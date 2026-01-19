19 January 2026,

Monday

Mumbai

Maharashtra Road Accident: Five Dead, 20 Injured in Bus and Pickup Collision in Nashik

A tragic road accident occurred today in the Nashik district of Maharashtra. Four passengers died on the spot in this accident, while two are critically injured.

2 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 19, 2026

Maharashtra Nashik Bus accident

(Photo: IANS/File)

A heart-wrenching road accident occurred on the Malegaon-Manmad Highway in the Nashik district of Maharashtra early on Monday morning. Four people died on the spot in a horrific head-on collision between a private travels bus and a pickup vehicle. Two people are critically injured in this accident, while more than 20 passengers have sustained minor injuries.

Horrific Accident Occurred in the Early Hours

According to information received, the accident happened around 3 AM near Varhane village in the Malegaon taluka. A private bus coming from Pune towards Malegaon and a pickup vehicle coming from the opposite direction had a massive collision. The collision was so severe that the pickup vehicle got badly embedded in the front of the bus, completely crushing the front portion of the bus.

Screams and Cries After the Accident

The passengers on the bus were asleep at the time of the accident. Following this sudden, loud collision, screams and cries erupted at the scene. Four passengers died tragically on the spot in this horrific collision. Meanwhile, the condition of two passengers is reported to be critical. Other passengers on the bus also sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment.

Local People Rushed to Help

Upon receiving information about the accident, local citizens and the police administration immediately reached the spot. With the help of cranes, gas cutters, and other equipment, passengers trapped in the vehicles were extricated. All the injured have been admitted to the general hospital in Malegaon, where they are undergoing treatment.

Police Engaged in Investigation

Traffic on the Malegaon-Manmad route was disrupted for some time due to this accident. The police cleared the road by removing the accident-involved vehicles with the help of a crane. The police have currently completed the panchnama, registered a case, and started an investigation to ascertain the causes of the accident.

Published on:

19 Jan 2026 01:20 pm

News / Maharashtra / Mumbai / Maharashtra Road Accident: Five Dead, 20 Injured in Bus and Pickup Collision in Nashik

