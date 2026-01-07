Maharashtra Road Accident: Five Killed in Collision En Route to Shani Shingnapur

Severe collision between tempo traveller and auto in Maharashtra
A tragic road accident has occurred in the Ahilyanagar district (Ahmednagar) of Maharashtra. A high-speed tempo traveller and an auto-rickshaw collided head-on on the Rahuri-Shani Shingnapur road. It is reported that 5 passengers travelling in the auto-rickshaw died in this horrific accident, while several others are said to be critically injured.
According to information, the accident took place near the Tambe petrol pump within the limits of Umbre village. A tempo traveller was moving at a very high speed towards Shani Shingnapur. At the same time, it violently collided head-on with an auto-rickshaw coming from Rahuri. The collision was so severe that the auto-rickshaw was mangled, flew into the air, and landed some distance away. After hitting, the uncontrolled tempo traveller also overturned on the roadside.
Immediately after the accident, screams filled the air at the scene. Local residents rushed to help the victims. The villagers immediately informed the police and pulled out the passengers trapped in the auto-rickshaw. According to preliminary reports, 5 people travelling in the auto-rickshaw died on the spot. The passengers in the tempo traveller were also injured and have been admitted to hospitals in Rahuri and Ahmednagar via ambulance.
Following the accident, traffic on the busy road came to a complete halt for some time. Rahuri police reached the spot, conducted a panchnama, and removed the damaged vehicles with the help of a crane. The police are currently trying to identify the deceased.
Local citizens have stated that accidents are occurring daily on this road due to high-speed vehicles. The villagers have demanded that the administration strictly enforce traffic rules and make adequate security arrangements here.
It is noteworthy that Shani Shingnapur houses the ancient temple of Lord Shani, which is counted among the major pilgrimage sites in the country. For this reason, lakhs of devotees from across the country visit here every year for darshan. Additionally, due to its proximity to the Shirdi Sai Baba temple, a large number of Sai devotees also frequent this area. Rahuri-Shani Shingnapur is the main route to the temple.
