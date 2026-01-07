Maharashtra Road Accident: Five Killed in Collision En Route to Shani Shingnapur

According to information, the accident took place near the Tambe petrol pump within the limits of Umbre village. A tempo traveller was moving at a very high speed towards Shani Shingnapur. At the same time, it violently collided head-on with an auto-rickshaw coming from Rahuri. The collision was so severe that the auto-rickshaw was mangled, flew into the air, and landed some distance away. After hitting, the uncontrolled tempo traveller also overturned on the roadside.