Maharashtra Teacher Recruitment Scam: SIT Launches Probe, Thousands of Officers Take Leave in Protest

The SIT investigating this matter is headed by Chandrakant Pulkuundwar, the Divisional Commissioner of Pune. The team also includes Inspector General of Police Manoj Sharma and Harun Atar, Joint Director of the Directorate of Education. The SIT is required to submit its report to the government within three months. The investigation will cover all recruitments, approvals, service continuity, and transfers from non-granted to granted positions from 2012 to the present.