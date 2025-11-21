Maharashtra Thar Accident: 6 Youths Die as Vehicle Plunges 400 Feet into Gorge

Representative image (AI photo)
Six youths died in a tragic accident near Tamhini Ghat in the Raigad district of Maharashtra. According to the police, all the victims were going for a picnic when their Thar SUV fell into a gorge about 400 feet deep. The incident occurred early on Tuesday, but the police were informed two days later.
According to the police, all the youths left Pune late on Monday night in a Thar towards Tamhini Ghat. All of them are between 18 and 22 years of age. When the youths' families could not contact them, they sought police help. When the youths' mobile location was tracked, it was found to be around Tamhini Ghat.
Based on this, the Mangaon police launched a search operation on Thursday morning. During the investigation, the police suspected a mishap after seeing a broken safety railing at a turn in the road. After this, a drone was used. The Thar was seen stuck on a tree deep in the ghat through the drone camera, confirming the entire accident.
According to the police, no one witnessed the accident, but it is suspected that the Thar driver lost control at the turn, causing the vehicle to fall straight into the 400-foot-deep gorge.
The Raigad police and local rescue teams retrieved all six bodies from the gorge with great difficulty on Thursday afternoon. All have been identified. The bodies have been sent to a government hospital for post-mortem. The police have registered a case and are conducting further investigation.
Maharashtra's Tamhini Ghat is famous for its beauty, but horrific accidents often occur on its winding roads.
