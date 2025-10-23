Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Mumbai

Massive Fire Engulfs JNS Business Centre in Mumbai, Several Feared Trapped as Rescue Operations Underway

Mumbai Fire: A fierce fire has broken out at JNS Business Centre Jogeshwari in Mumbai's Jogeshwari area. Some people are trapped on the top floor of the building. Efforts are underway to rescue them.

less than 1 minute read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 23, 2025

Jogeshwari massive fire

Massive fire at JNS Business Centre in Mumbai (Photo: ANI)

A massive fire broke out in a commercial building (JNS Business Centre Jogeshwari Fire) in Mumbai's Jogeshwari area on Thursday morning. Officials reported that a fierce fire erupted this morning at the JNS Business Centre, located in Kaju Pada, Behram Bagh, Jogeshwari West. Smoke and flames were seen rising from the building, causing panic in the area. Upon receiving information about the incident, the Mumbai Fire Brigade, police, and municipal corporation officials rushed to the spot. Efforts are currently underway to control the fire.

A Level-2 fire broke out at the JNS Business Centre at approximately 10:50 AM today. According to eyewitnesses, several people were trapped on the upper floors of the building due to the fire. Firefighters are engaged in rescuing people safely using ladders and hydraulic lifts. Local administration and police are also assisting in the relief efforts.

The flames of the fire were visible from a distance. Three floors on one side of the building have been gutted, and the entire building is filled with smoke. The cause of the fire is not yet known. An official stated that more than a dozen fire brigade vehicles are involved in the firefighting operation. The entire building has been evacuated. Some people are trapped on the upper floors. No casualties have been reported so far.

Traffic in and around Jogeshwari West has been affected due to this incident.

Published on:

23 Oct 2025 12:38 pm

English News / Maharashtra / Mumbai / Massive Fire Engulfs JNS Business Centre in Mumbai, Several Feared Trapped as Rescue Operations Underway

Big News

View All

Mumbai

Maharashtra

