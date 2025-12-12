Maharashtra: MLA reaches Assembly in leopard look to raise attack issue

Naik informed the Assembly that the government has to pay ₹1 crore in compensation for four leopard attack fatalities. Therefore, he advised officials that instead of paying compensation, it would be better to provide prey for the leopards by releasing goats worth the same amount into the forest. He also mentioned that the leopards' living habits have changed over time. Earlier, they primarily resided in forests, but sugarcane fields have now become their new habitat. Leopards and other wild animals are increasingly venturing into villages in search of food. This has led to a rapid rise in leopard attack incidents in the Pune, Nashik, and Ahilyanagar districts.