12 December 2025,

Friday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Mumbai

Maharashtra: MLA reaches Assembly in leopard look to raise attack issue

Leopard Attack: Panic erupted in Nagpur this morning when a leopard entered a densely populated area. The leopard injured seven people, one of whom is in a serious condition.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 12, 2025

leopard attack Maharashtra

MLA Sharad Sonawane reaches the Assembly in a leopard costume (Photo: X/IANS)

Leopard attacks have been on the rise in Maharashtra in recent times. Today, a leopard injured seven people in Nagpur. Amidst this, a unique sight was witnessed outside the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly when MLA Sharad Sonawane from Junnar arrived dressed as a leopard. Dressed from head to toe in a leopard print costume, he surprised everyone for a while.

MLA Sharad Sonawane himself explained the reason behind this attire. Speaking to the media, he said that he came to the Assembly wearing leopard print clothes to register his protest against the increasing leopard attacks.

Meanwhile, the State Forest Minister, Ganesh Naik, has proposed a unique solution to curb the increasing leopard attacks in Maharashtra. Speaking in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly's winter session (Nagpur) on Tuesday, Naik stated that ₹1 crore worth of goats would be released into the forests to prevent leopards from entering human settlements, thereby deterring them from coming into villages for prey.

Naik informed the Assembly that the government has to pay ₹1 crore in compensation for four leopard attack fatalities. Therefore, he advised officials that instead of paying compensation, it would be better to provide prey for the leopards by releasing goats worth the same amount into the forest. He also mentioned that the leopards' living habits have changed over time. Earlier, they primarily resided in forests, but sugarcane fields have now become their new habitat. Leopards and other wild animals are increasingly venturing into villages in search of food. This has led to a rapid rise in leopard attack incidents in the Pune, Nashik, and Ahilyanagar districts.

The Forest Minister also stated that the state government has requested the central government to move leopards from Schedule-1 of the Wildlife Protection Act to Schedule-2.

55 Deaths in Junnar

Independent MLA Sharad Sonawane from the Junnar region in Pune district reported that 55 deaths have occurred due to leopard attacks in his constituency. He added that the capacity of the existing rescue centre in Junnar should be increased to capture and safely relocate more leopards.

In response, the Forest Minister assured that the capacity of the Junnar rescue centre would be enhanced soon. Additionally, there are plans to establish a new rescue centre in Ahilyanagar.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

12 Dec 2025 11:22 am

English News / Maharashtra / Mumbai / Maharashtra: MLA reaches Assembly in leopard look to raise attack issue

Big News

View All

Mumbai

Maharashtra

Trending

Dharmendra had written to Amit Shah, raising this concern over Hema Malini

Amit Shah makes Big revealed Dharmendra called him and wrote a letter he was worried about hema malini
Bollywood

This Week's 4 Releases Promise Entertainment Bonanza on OTT and Theatres

इस हफ्ते रिलीज हो रही हैं ये 4 फिल्में, OTT और थियेटर पर लगेगा मनोरंजन का तड़का
OTT News

Bobby Deol Wears Father Dharmendra's Old Shirt, Fans Get Emotional

बॉबी देओल ने पहनी पिता धर्मेंद्र की पुरानी शर्ट, इमोशनल हुए फैंस
Bollywood

ED and ATS Conduct Major Raids Across Maharashtra in Terror Funding Case, Search 40 Locations

Maharashtra Police Raid
Mumbai

Former Manager Acquitted in Rape Case After 13 Years of Relationship and 3 Abortions; Court Cites Victim's Maturity

Crime
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.