Mumbai

Mumbai: Apple Store Witnessess Customer Brawl Over iPhone 17

Apple claims that the iPhone-17 is its best iPhone yet.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 19, 2025

Mumbai Apple Store fight
Clash breaks out among customers outside Apple Store in Mumbai

Following the launch of the iPhone 17 in India, there is tremendous excitement among people. Long queues have been seen outside the Apple store in BKC, Mumbai, since morning. A similar scene unfolded in major cities like Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad, where crowds thronged to get their hands on the new iPhone. The iPhone 17 is priced between ₹80,000 and approximately ₹200,000.

The craze for the iPhone 17 is such that people have travelled from different parts of the country to Mumbai. The crowd grew so large that a commotion and scuffle broke out outside the Apple store at Jio World Drive (Jio World Drive), Mumbai. This morning, a fight and pushing broke out among some customers standing in line, prompting security personnel to intervene. Some people present also helped to calm the situation.

A customer in Mumbai said he had been standing in line since last night and his turn came this morning. Several customers have also come from Ahmedabad specifically to buy the iPhone 17. One such customer said he had been in line since 5 am. He also questioned the lack of arrangements for customers.

Apple claims the iPhone 17 is its best iPhone yet. It has been launched with a slimmer, lighter design and a state-of-the-art graphics card. The company has also introduced several offers, making the phone even more affordable than its initial price.

Along with the iPhone 17, the iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and Pro Max are also available for sale. This is why the excitement among tech enthusiasts is evident, and its launch has heated up the smartphone market across the country.

Published on:

19 Sept 2025 03:32 pm

English News / Maharashtra / Mumbai / Mumbai: Apple Store Witnessess Customer Brawl Over iPhone 17
