Mumbai Local Train Accident: 5 Passengers, Including Three Women, Run Over by Train

The GRP has registered a case of negligence against two railway engineers based on their preliminary investigation into the Mumbra rail accident. Angered by this action, a union of railway employees and engineers suddenly launched a protest on Thursday evening. This demonstration affected the local train services, which are considered the lifeline of Mumbai.
Due to this protest, local train services on the Central and Harbour lines were disrupted. Several trains were stranded at CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus) station, and thousands of passengers were stuck on the platforms for hours. Motormen and technical staff also joined the protest, causing a complete halt to local services. This sudden shutdown caused immense hardship to millions of passengers.
Local services came to a standstill as motormen and other railway staff stopped working during peak hours. The absence of trains for over an hour led to massive crowds of passengers at stations. Thousands of passengers were trapped in various trains. Some passengers stranded in one such local train decided to walk along the railway tracks to the nearest station. It was then that they were hit by a local train. Three people are reported to have died in this accident.
Following the accident, the railway police took five injured passengers to JJ Hospital for treatment. The accident occurred near Mumbai's Sandhurst Road Station. It is reported that around 7 PM, three men and one woman were walking on the tracks when the Ambernath local, coming from behind, hit them. The identities of the five people brought to the hospital have been identified as Yafiza Chogle (62), Kaif Chogle (22), Heli Mohmaya (19), Khushboo Mohmaya (45), and the fifth person's identity is yet to be ascertained.
Earlier on Wednesday, six women died after being hit by a train while crossing the tracks at Chunar railway station in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh. These devotees had come for a bath on Kartik Purnima and were hit by the Kalka-Howrah train after alighting in the wrong direction.
Railway employees alleged that the responsibility for the Mumbra train accident does not lie solely with the technical staff. Instead, the safety arrangements of the entire system should be questioned. However, the railway administration immediately began negotiations with the union representatives. Police and railway officials attempted to pacify the situation and assured the employees that the investigation would be impartial and appropriate action would be taken only against the guilty. After lengthy discussions and assurances, local train services from CSMT were gradually resumed from around 6:45 PM.
It is worth noting that a tragic accident that occurred on the morning of June 9 this year near Mumbra station in Thane district, adjacent to Mumbai, had shaken the entire city. This accident happened between Diwa and Mumbra railway stations when two local trains, heading towards Kasara and CSMT, were crossing each other on a sharp curve. During this time, the bags of some passengers standing at the train doors protruded outwards, colliding with the bags or bodies of passengers on the other train. As a result, several passengers fell onto the tracks. Five passengers died in this tragic incident, while eight people were seriously injured.
Following the incident, the railway administration initiated an investigation, which revealed negligence in track maintenance and safety standards. Based on the investigation report, a case of negligence was registered at the Lohmarg Police Station on November 1 against Assistant Divisional Engineer Vishal Dolas, Senior Section Engineer Samar Yadav, and other concerned officials and employees.
