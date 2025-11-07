Mumbai Local Train Accident: 5 Passengers, Including Three Women, Run Over by Train

It is worth noting that a tragic accident that occurred on the morning of June 9 this year near Mumbra station in Thane district, adjacent to Mumbai, had shaken the entire city. This accident happened between Diwa and Mumbra railway stations when two local trains, heading towards Kasara and CSMT, were crossing each other on a sharp curve. During this time, the bags of some passengers standing at the train doors protruded outwards, colliding with the bags or bodies of passengers on the other train. As a result, several passengers fell onto the tracks. Five passengers died in this tragic incident, while eight people were seriously injured.