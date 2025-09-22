Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Mumbai

Mumbai: Nariman Point to Mira-Bhayandar just 30 minutes, highway construction gets green light

Dahisar to Mira-Bhayandar Highway: Maharashtra's Transport Minister expressed confidence that this new route will further integrate Mira-Bhayandar with Mumbai, and that this area will emerge as a significant suburb of Mumbai in the future.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 22, 2025

Millions in Mumbai and Thane received welcome news. The biggest hurdle for the 60-metre-wide highway between Dahisar and Bhayandar has been cleared. The central government has approved the transfer of its 53.17 acres of land to the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation through the state government. This decision will make it possible to travel from Nariman Point to Mira-Bhayandar via the Coastal Road in just half an hour. Maharashtra's Transport Minister, Pratap Sarnaik, stated that this project will be completed within the next three years.

Minister Pratap Sarnaik said that after continuous efforts for the past 4-5 years, approval for the land transfer has been received. This has paved the way for road construction from Dahisar to Bhayandar and further to Vasai-Virar. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will spend approximately ₹3000 crore on this project, and the work has already been entrusted to L&T Company.

The BMC plans to extend the Coastal Road to Uttan. From there, a new 60-metre-wide highway between Dahisar and Bhayandar will be constructed directly to Subhash Chandra Bose Maidan in Mira Road and will connect to Vasai-Virar from there.

It is reported that there was a proposal to take the Coastal Road from Uttan towards Virar along the seashore, which was strongly opposed by the local fishermen (Koali community). Due to this opposition, the government formulated this alternative plan. Therefore, this route will now go from Uttan to Dahisar and from there to Vasai-Virar via Mira-Bhayandar, using land routes.

Minister Sarnaik expressed confidence that this new route will further integrate Mira-Bhayandar with Mumbai, and in the future, this area will emerge as an important suburb of Mumbai.

Published on:

22 Sept 2025 10:41 am

English News / Maharashtra / Mumbai / Mumbai: Nariman Point to Mira-Bhayandar just 30 minutes, highway construction gets green light
