Mumbai: Nariman Point to Mira-Bhayandar just 30 minutes, highway construction gets green light

Millions in Mumbai and Thane received welcome news. The biggest hurdle for the 60-metre-wide highway between Dahisar and Bhayandar has been cleared. The central government has approved the transfer of its 53.17 acres of land to the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation through the state government. This decision will make it possible to travel from Nariman Point to Mira-Bhayandar via the Coastal Road in just half an hour. Maharashtra's Transport Minister, Pratap Sarnaik, stated that this project will be completed within the next three years.