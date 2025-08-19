Mumbai Rain Havoc: Mithi river floods homes, NDRF steps in

Mumbai has come to a standstill due to incessant heavy rainfall. Waterlogging is widespread, submerging roads and railway tracks. The severity of the situation has led to the closure of schools, colleges, and offices. Meanwhile, the Mithi River, flowing through the city, has also swelled, inundating low-lying areas. The Mumbai Police, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have launched rescue operations, relocating affected residents to safer locations.
Officials stated that following the Mithi River exceeding the danger mark, the Krantinagar area near Bailbazar, Kurla (West), a low-lying slum area near the Mumbai International Airport, is undergoing evacuation. Residents are being relocated to a shelter established at the nearby Magan Nathuram Municipal School. By 10:00 AM, 25 people had been relocated, with provisions for their accommodation and meals arranged.