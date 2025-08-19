Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Mumbai Rain Havoc: Mithi river floods homes, NDRF steps in

Mumbai Mithi River Flood: The meteorological department has issued a ‘red alert’ forecasting extremely heavy rainfall in Mumbai and surrounding areas. Following this, all schools, colleges, and government offices in the metropolis have been declared closed.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 19, 2025

Mithi River Flood update
Mithi river water enters homes in Mumbai

Mumbai has come to a standstill due to incessant heavy rainfall. Waterlogging is widespread, submerging roads and railway tracks. The severity of the situation has led to the closure of schools, colleges, and offices. Meanwhile, the Mithi River, flowing through the city, has also swelled, inundating low-lying areas. The Mumbai Police, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have launched rescue operations, relocating affected residents to safer locations.

Heavy rainfall since the previous night has caused the Mithi River to breach its danger mark. Water from the river has entered Kranti Nagar in Kurla, with NDRF assisting in the evacuation of residents to safer areas.

According to the BMC, the Mithi River has surpassed the danger mark, and due to rising water levels, residents of Kranti Nagar (क्रांति नगर) (Kurla West) in Sakinaka are being moved to safer locations. Families are being safely relocated to nearby shelters.

Officials stated that following the Mithi River exceeding the danger mark, the Krantinagar area near Bailbazar, Kurla (West), a low-lying slum area near the Mumbai International Airport, is undergoing evacuation. Residents are being relocated to a shelter established at the nearby Magan Nathuram Municipal School. By 10:00 AM, 25 people had been relocated, with provisions for their accommodation and meals arranged.

19 Aug 2025 03:45 pm

English News / Maharashtra / Mumbai / Mumbai Rain Havoc: Mithi river floods homes, NDRF steps in
