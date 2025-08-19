Mumbai rain havoc: Several areas submerged, schools, colleges and offices shut, people rescued from low-lying areas

Heavy rain continues to lash Mumbai for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad. In view of the torrential downpour, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared a holiday for all government and semi-government offices in the city and suburbs on Tuesday. Schools and colleges have already been instructed to remain closed. The BMC has also directed all private offices to either grant a holiday or allow employees to work from home. The speed of local trains has also slowed down.
The BMC says this step has been taken keeping in mind the safety and convenience of citizens, as the continuous heavy rainfall is likely to cause waterlogging in many areas. However, the BMC clarified that essential services will continue as usual. People have been urged to avoid unnecessary travel and stay safe at home.
Severe waterlogging has been reported in several places on the Eastern Express Highway and LBS Marg. Areas such as Dadar TT, Trombay, Oberoi Junction, Maharashtra Nagar Subway, Antop Hill, MGR Chowk, Shanti Nagar Paper Box (MIDC), Kanekar Nagar, Sardar Nagar, Pratiksha Nagar, Peninsula Junction Asalfa Road (Sakinaka), Surve Junction, Gandhi Nagar Junction (Vikroli), Gandhi Market (Matunga), Malad Subway, and Andheri Subway are submerged under one and a half to two feet of water due to heavy rainfall.
Traffic is moving slowly in areas like Wadala, Shivadi, Parel, Dadar, Nabab Tank, Nagpada, Maratha Mandir, Byculla, Bawla Compound, Gol Deul, Gulalwadi, Bhoiwada, Wadala Station Chaar Rasta, Hindmata Junction, and Matunga in Mumbai, as one and a half to two feet of water has accumulated due to the rain.
Heavy rain continues to disrupt life in Mumbai since morning. The Mithi River has crossed the danger mark in Kranti Nagar, Kurla. An NDRF team has been deployed, and residents have been advised to remain vigilant. People in Kranti Nagar are being moved to safer locations.