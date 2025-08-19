Mumbai rain havoc: Several areas submerged, schools, colleges and offices shut, people rescued from low-lying areas

Heavy rain continues to lash Mumbai for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad. In view of the torrential downpour, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared a holiday for all government and semi-government offices in the city and suburbs on Tuesday. Schools and colleges have already been instructed to remain closed. The BMC has also directed all private offices to either grant a holiday or allow employees to work from home. The speed of local trains has also slowed down.