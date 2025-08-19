Mumbai Rains Cripple Local Train Services

Heavy rainfall in Mumbai has brought normal life to a standstill. Mumbai's lifeline, the Mumbai local trains, have been disrupted due to waterlogging on the tracks. Local train services on the Central, Harbour, and Western lines have been partially suspended, while road traffic is also severely affected. All schools, colleges, and offices in the city have been declared closed today.
Due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging in the Mumbai region, main line local train services between CSMT and Thane stations have been suspended until further notice. Currently, shuttle services are running between Thane and Karjat, Thane and Khopoli, and Thane and Kasara stations. Shuttle trains are also running between Mankhurd and Panvel.
Train services on the Mumbai Harbour line are completely suspended due to waterlogging on the tracks. Local train services between Vasai and Virar on the Western line, after being suspended for a while, have resumed. However, they are running with a delay of 20 to 25 minutes.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai and its neighbouring districts today. Record-breaking rainfall occurred in Mumbai and its suburbs in the last 24 hours (from 8 am on August 18 to 8 am on August 19).
Mumbai city recorded 300 mm of rainfall in Dadar, 282 mm in Wadala, and 252 mm in Sion. Western suburbs recorded 361 mm at the Chinchpokli fire station, 337 mm in Kandivali, and 305 mm in Dindoshi. Eastern suburbs recorded 297 mm in Chembur, 293 mm in Vikhroli, and 290 mm in Powai.
Continuous rainfall in Mumbai has led to waterlogging in many low-lying areas, bringing traffic to a standstill. The Mithi River is also overflowing, resulting in the evacuation of Kranti Nagar (Kranti Nagar Flood) in Kurla. The administration has appealed to citizens to avoid venturing out and to follow government instructions.