Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Mumbai

Mumbai Rains Cripple Local Train Services

The incessant torrential rain in Mumbai has severely disrupted the city. Due to heavy waterlogging and flood-like conditions, the lifeline of Mumbai, its local train services, has come to a complete standstill.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 19, 2025

Mumbai Rains Local Train update
Mumbai Local Train (Photo- IANS)

Heavy rainfall in Mumbai has brought normal life to a standstill. Mumbai's lifeline, the Mumbai local trains, have been disrupted due to waterlogging on the tracks. Local train services on the Central, Harbour, and Western lines have been partially suspended, while road traffic is also severely affected. All schools, colleges, and offices in the city have been declared closed today.

Status of Local Trains

Due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging in the Mumbai region, main line local train services between CSMT and Thane stations have been suspended until further notice. Currently, shuttle services are running between Thane and Karjat, Thane and Khopoli, and Thane and Kasara stations. Shuttle trains are also running between Mankhurd and Panvel.

Train services on the Mumbai Harbour line are completely suspended due to waterlogging on the tracks. Local train services between Vasai and Virar on the Western line, after being suspended for a while, have resumed. However, they are running with a delay of 20 to 25 minutes.

Record-breaking Rainfall in Mumbai

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai and its neighbouring districts today. Record-breaking rainfall occurred in Mumbai and its suburbs in the last 24 hours (from 8 am on August 18 to 8 am on August 19).

Mumbai city recorded 300 mm of rainfall in Dadar, 282 mm in Wadala, and 252 mm in Sion. Western suburbs recorded 361 mm at the Chinchpokli fire station, 337 mm in Kandivali, and 305 mm in Dindoshi. Eastern suburbs recorded 297 mm in Chembur, 293 mm in Vikhroli, and 290 mm in Powai.

Mithi River Crosses Danger Mark

Continuous rainfall in Mumbai has led to waterlogging in many low-lying areas, bringing traffic to a standstill. The Mithi River is also overflowing, resulting in the evacuation of Kranti Nagar (Kranti Nagar Flood) in Kurla. The administration has appealed to citizens to avoid venturing out and to follow government instructions.

Share the news:

Published on:

19 Aug 2025 01:58 pm

English News / Maharashtra / Mumbai / Mumbai Rains Cripple Local Train Services
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.