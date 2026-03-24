Mumbai Water Supply Disruption on March 28–29: BMC Supply to Be Cut in These Areas

According to the BMC, work will be carried out to commission a new 750 mm diameter water pipeline between Ramdas Naik Marg, Swami Vivekanand Marg, and R.K. Patkar Marg junction in Bandra West. This work will take place from 11 PM on March 28 to 5 PM on March 29 (approximately 16 hours). This is why the water supply will be impacted.