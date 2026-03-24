Mumbai Water Supply Disruption on March 28–29: BMC Supply to Be Cut in These Areas

Mumbai Water Supply Disruption on March 28 and 29 (Photo: IANS/File)
Water supply will be cut for 16 hours in several areas of Bandra, Khar, and Santacruz (H-West Ward) in Mumbai on March 28 and 29. Due to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) laying a new pipeline, water supply will be disrupted in many areas.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has informed that water supply will be affected on March 28 and 29. During this period, water will be shut off in many areas, while some places will receive water at low pressure.
According to the BMC, work will be carried out to commission a new 750 mm diameter water pipeline between Ramdas Naik Marg, Swami Vivekanand Marg, and R.K. Patkar Marg junction in Bandra West. This work will take place from 11 PM on March 28 to 5 PM on March 29 (approximately 16 hours). This is why the water supply will be impacted.
According to the BMC, water supply will be affected in parts of Khar West, areas near Dr. Ambedkar Marg, Pali Village, and Pali Plateau, along with several parts of Bandra West, on Saturday, March 28.
Subsequently, on Sunday, March 29, water supply will be suspended in areas of Bandra West such as Market Road, Jain Mandir Road, D'Monte Road, Hill Road, Perry Road, Manuel Gonsalves Road, St. Andrew's Road, St. Paul's Road, Dominic Road, R.K. Patkar Road, New and Old Kantwadi, Ranwar Village, Varoda Road, Carter Road, Pali Hill Road, Chimbai Village, Shirley Village, Rajgaon, Malgaon, and Paligaon. Additionally, some parts of Khardanda Koliwada, Dandpada, Chuim Gaothan, and Gajdharband slum will also face water problems.
Water supply will be shut off or available at low pressure in these areas for two days.
The municipal corporation has appealed to citizens to store sufficient water in advance and use water judiciously. After the work is completed and the supply is restored, it has been advised to boil and filter drinking water for the next four to five days.
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