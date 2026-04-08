Neelam Shinde Dies in US After 14 Months in Coma; Father Fulfills Her Last Wish

Neelam Shinde, victim of a hit-and-run accident in the United States, has died. (Photo: X/IANS)
A 35-year-old student from Umraj in Satara district of Maharashtra, Neelam Tanaji Shinde, has passed away in the United States. She had been in a coma for approximately 14 months. She sustained severe injuries in a hit-and-run accident that occurred last year in February, after which she never regained consciousness. The accident caused serious injuries to her head and legs. Neelam had been undergoing treatment at a hospital in California since then.
Following the accident, Neelam suffered severe injuries to her head, arms, legs, and chest. Doctors immediately attempted to save her life through surgery, but her condition remained critical. She was kept in the ICU for a prolonged period, during which her health did not show significant improvement.
During her treatment, Neelam also developed an infection from a feeding tube, which further deteriorated her condition. Observing her continuously declining health, doctors decided to remove her life support on March 28 last month. Her condition worsened rapidly thereafter, and she eventually succumbed.
Neelam Shinde's story is not just one of sorrow but also a testament to humanity. She had pledged to donate her organs while she was alive. After her passing, her father, Tanaji Shinde, fulfilled his daughter's final wish. After a process that lasted about eight days, Neelam's skin, corneas, and other vital organs were donated, giving new life to many.
This tragic event has deeply shaken Neelam's family. Her mother had passed away shortly before the accident, leaving her father, Tanaji Shinde, to face this difficult situation alone. He also had to struggle significantly to obtain a visa for his daughter's treatment.
After his visa expired, 69-year-old Tanaji Shinde had to return to India. Subsequently, the responsibility of Neelam's care was taken over by a relative living in the United States, who would travel 250 km every week to visit her in the hospital.
Neelam's funeral was conducted in the US on April 8, following Hindu customs, with her relatives present there taking responsibility. Her father could not attend.
Neelam Shinde had been pursuing her studies in Computer Science in the United States for the past four years. She aspired to build a successful career, but an accident changed the course of her life.
Neelam Shinde, a postgraduate student at California State University in the US, was hit from behind by a car on February 14, 2025. The driver of the car that hit Neelam, Lawrence Gallo (58), was arrested on February 19, just five days after the accident.
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