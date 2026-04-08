Neelam Shinde Dies in US After 14 Months in Coma; Father Fulfills Her Last Wish

A 35-year-old student from Umraj in Satara district of Maharashtra, Neelam Tanaji Shinde, has passed away in the United States. She had been in a coma for approximately 14 months. She sustained severe injuries in a hit-and-run accident that occurred last year in February, after which she never regained consciousness. The accident caused serious injuries to her head and legs. Neelam had been undergoing treatment at a hospital in California since then.