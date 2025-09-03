Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Mumbai

Pune-Nashik Travel Time Cut to 3 Hours: New Highway Plan Announced

Pune-Nashik Highway: A 28-kilometre stretch of highway from Nashik Fata to Rajgurunagar (Khed) is set to be upgraded.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 03, 2025

Maharashtra Pune Nashik Highway

Pune to Nashik Distance: Good news for those travelling between Pune and Nashik! The journey is set to become significantly faster and easier. Currently, covering the 214-kilometre distance between these two major cities in Maharashtra takes around 5 hours. However, a new government project aims to reduce this travel time to just three hours.

This ambitious plan involves upgrading approximately 28 kilometres of the route from Nashik Fata to Rajgurunagar (Khed). An elevated corridor will be constructed along this stretch, reducing the current travel time of one and a half to two hours to a mere 20 minutes. This project will not only shorten the distance between Pune and Nashik but also improve connectivity with Mumbai.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has expedited the process. The tendering process is scheduled to commence on 25 September. Simultaneously, land acquisition procedures will also begin. The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority and the district administration have received the necessary orders. The plan aims to complete up to 90% of land acquisition.

It is noteworthy that approximately ₹7,827 crore was approved last year for the widening and upgrading of the Pune-Nashik highway. This includes the construction of the elevated corridor. The proposed highway will pass through seven villages and could be approximately 30 km long. Ten entry and exit points will be created to facilitate smooth travel. Around 14 hectares of land will be acquired for the project.

If everything proceeds as planned, the journey between Pune and Nashik will not only be significantly faster but will also offer travellers a new and modern highway experience.

Published on:

03 Sept 2025 01:42 pm

English News / Maharashtra / Mumbai / Pune-Nashik Travel Time Cut to 3 Hours: New Highway Plan Announced
