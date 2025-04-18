Maharashtra's Hindi Language Debate: Raj Thackeray Warns Government

Strongly opposing this decision to make Hindi compulsory, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has warned the government. He stated, “We are Hindus, but not Hindi speakers. If an attempt is made to impose this decision on Maharashtra, we will launch a movement. We will not allow Hindi textbooks in schools.”

Hindi is not the national language – Raj Thackeray Raj Thackeray said, “Hindi is merely a state language like other languages of the country, not the national language. India’s linguistic diversity and the identity of its states have a long history. Therefore, we will not allow the ‘Hindification’ being imposed by the central government across the country to succeed in Maharashtra.”

He further stated, “The three-language policy should be limited to government work only; there is no need to implement it in the field of education. Will you teach the Marathi language in every state? If not, why are you imposing Hindi in Maharashtra?”

‘Divide and Rule Strategy’ Raj Thackeray also alleged that the state government is deliberately fueling the ‘Marathi versus Marathi’ conflict for political gain. He said, “The state’s economy has crumbled, unemployment is rising, Marathi youth want jobs, farmers want loan waivers, and at such a time, the government has nothing to show. In such a situation, the British policy of ‘Divide and Rule’ is being adopted.”

‘Why isn’t Hindi implemented in South India?’ Raj Thackeray questioned, “Why is the compulsion of Hindi only in Maharashtra? Will this courage be shown in the states of South India?” If Hindi is imposed… Raj Thackeray warned that Hindi textbooks used in schools will not be allowed to be sold in shops, nor will they be allowed to be given to students in schools. He is warning the school administration. The compulsory teaching of the Hindi language from the first standard in Maharashtra will not be tolerated. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena will stop it at all costs. If there is a conflict on this issue, the government alone will be responsible for the consequences.

What did CM Fadnavis say? Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “We are implementing the new education policy under which we are trying to ensure that everyone here learns other languages of the country along with Marathi. I think this is being done to realise the central government’s idea that there should be a link language across the country. We had earlier decided that Marathi would be compulsory here, but along with this, everyone can learn English, Hindi and other languages.”

It remains to be seen what steps the Maharashtra government will take after the MNS warning. But it is certain that the language dispute has once again brought political turmoil to Maharashtra.