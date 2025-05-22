script41-year-old Deepa bags triple gold, beats 80 rivals in under-60 kg Masters-1 category | Latest News | Patrika News
41-year-old Deepa bags triple gold, beats 80 rivals in under-60 kg Masters-1 category

MP News: Deepa (41 years old) has won first place in the Under 60 kg Master-1 category, defeating 80 participants and securing three gold medals.

NagdaMay 22, 2025 / 01:49 pm

Patrika Desk

MP News: Deepa (Ganga) Dodiya, a daughter of Nagda in MP, has hoisted the Indian flag at a powerlifting competition held in Thailand. In the international powerlifting competition held in Pattaya (Thailand) on 11 May, 41-year-old Deepa defeated 80 participants in the under 60 kg Master-1 category to win three gold medals and secure first place.
With this achievement, Deepa has also secured a place in the upcoming international powerlifting competition to be held in Russia next month. The competition involves lifting weights for 7 to 8 seconds in the presence of three referees; however, Deepa achieved this feat by lifting 265 kg for 10 seconds.
Deepa’s journey to success in powerlifting is deeply moving. Deepa, a resident of Shriram Colony, Nagda, was married to Gajraj Singh Dodiya from Nagra village in Ratlam district. For the past few years, she has been living in Pune with her elder son, Yash, who works for an IT company in Pune. In 2013, her husband Gajraj died in a road accident. Deepa was devastated by her husband’s death. To raise her children, she worked in a mall and also sold jewellery and toys.
Then, she developed a passion for becoming an athlete. She started training in powerlifting in 2016. During this time, instead of encouragement, she faced taunts from some, who questioned her decision to take up powerlifting at her age. However, the determined Deepa did not deviate from her goal and started playing powerlifting at the age of 38. Now, at 41, she has emerged as a successful powerlifter.

Undefeated in Two Years

After learning powerlifting, Deepa participated in about 8 to 10 competitions at the state, national, and international levels in two years. She did not lose a single competition. Earlier, she had won three gold medals in the international powerlifting competition held in Surat on 23 February.

