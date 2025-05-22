41-year-old Deepa bags triple gold, beats 80 rivals in under-60 kg Masters-1 category

With this achievement, Deepa has also secured a place in the upcoming international powerlifting competition to be held in Russia next month. The competition involves lifting weights for 7 to 8 seconds in the presence of three referees; however, Deepa achieved this feat by lifting 265 kg for 10 seconds.

Deepa’s journey to success in powerlifting is deeply moving. Deepa, a resident of Shriram Colony, Nagda, was married to Gajraj Singh Dodiya from Nagra village in Ratlam district. For the past few years, she has been living in Pune with her elder son, Yash, who works for an IT company in Pune. In 2013, her husband Gajraj died in a road accident. Deepa was devastated by her husband’s death. To raise her children, she worked in a mall and also sold jewellery and toys.

Then, she developed a passion for becoming an athlete. She started training in powerlifting in 2016. During this time, instead of encouragement, she faced taunts from some, who questioned her decision to take up powerlifting at her age. However, the determined Deepa did not deviate from her goal and started playing powerlifting at the age of 38. Now, at 41, she has emerged as a successful powerlifter.