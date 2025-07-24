24 July 2025,

National News

₹38 Lakh Fine on Amitabh, Aamir’s Old Luxury Cars in Bengaluru

A Bengaluru businessman, Yusuf Sharif, also known as 'KGF Babu', has been fined ₹38 lakh for allegedly registering two luxury Rolls-Royce cars in the names of Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan.

Bangalore

Patrika Desk

Jul 24, 2025

Rolls- Royce (Photo- Patrika)

A unique tax dispute has emerged in Bengaluru involving two luxury Rolls-Royce cars registered in the names of Bollywood megastars Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan. The current owner of these cars, Bengaluru businessman Yusuf Sharif, also known as ‘KGF Babu’, has been slapped with a hefty fine of ₹38.26 lakh for non-payment of road tax under the Karnataka Motor Vehicles Act.

Fine Imposed Due to Non-Transfer of Ownership

According to details of the case, a fine of ₹18.53 lakh has been imposed on Amitabh Bachchan's Rolls-Royce Phantom and ₹19.73 lakh on Aamir Khan's Rolls-Royce Ghost. These cars are registered in Maharashtra and are still officially registered in the names of the two actors because Yusuf Sharif has not transferred the ownership to his name.

What is the Entire Matter?

According to Karnataka regulations, if a vehicle is used in the state for more than a year, it is mandatory to re-register it locally and pay road tax. According to the RTO, the Rolls Royce Phantom has been on Bengaluru roads since 2021 and the Ghost since 2023, but the tax was not paid.

Non-Compliance with Regulations

The Rolls Royce Phantom was first flagged for non-payment of tax in 2021, but at that time, the car had been in Bengaluru for less than a year, so no fine was imposed. However, both cars have now been found to have been in use in the city for more than the stipulated one-year period, leading to this action.

Who is ‘KGF Babu’?

Yusuf Sharif, known as ‘KGF Babu’, is a prominent businessman and politician from the Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) region of Karnataka. He declared assets worth ₹1,744 crore in the 2021 Karnataka MLC elections. Despite this, he did not pay road tax for these cars nor registered them in his name.

Amitabh and Aamir Have No Involvement in the Dispute

Although these cars are still officially registered in the names of Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan, both actors sold them several years ago. Amitabh's Phantom was sold in 2019, while the exact sale date of Aamir's Ghost is unclear. Both actors have no direct connection to this matter, but their names have brought the news into the headlines.

RTO Action

The Bengaluru RTO and traffic police have taken a strict stance in this matter and imposed the fine. Officials say further action may be taken if Yusuf Sharif fails to present valid documents.

