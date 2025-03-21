130 Naxals Killed So Far in 2025; Amit Shah Says Naxal-Free India by Next Year

DRG Bijapur, DRG Dantewada, STF (Special Task Force), and Cobra commandos cordoned off the Naxals in the Andari forests in the Gangalur area of Bijapur district. Firing ensued from both sides. Twenty-six Naxals were killed in Gangalur. Search operations are ongoing in the area. In a second encounter on the border of Narayanpur and Kanker districts, four more Naxals were killed. Thus, a total of 30 Naxals were killed in two different locations in Bastar on the same day. On February 9th, 29 Naxals were killed in an encounter in the national park area of Bijapur district.

Decisive Action In Bijapur district, top Naxal leaders are either being eliminated or surrendering. In February, a major Naxal leader, Hunga, was killed in an encounter in Tekmetta in the district. Gangalur area’s notorious Naxal, Dinesh Modiyam, has surrendered and joined the mainstream. The government has stated that Bastar will be made Naxal-free by March 31st next year.

Several Automatic Weapons Recovered In the encounter at Andari in Gangalur, the forces recovered weapons including Insas rifles, .303, .315 bore, and 12 bore shotguns. Bastar IG P. Sundaraj stated that automatic and semi-automatic weapons were recovered from the Naxals during the operation.

Ten Jawans Martyred in Three Months In the last three months, 130 Naxals have been killed from Bastar to Gariaband. During this period, 10 jawans have also been martyred. Eight jawans were martyred in an IED blast in Kutro, Bijapur on January 6th. One DRG jawan was martyred in an encounter in the Abujhmad forests on January 4th.