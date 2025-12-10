10 दिसंबर 2025,

बुधवार

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

Pravasi Rajasthani Divas

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

National News

15 Arrested in Bihar for Stealing Railway Property Worth Crores, Including Rs 3.5 Crore from Sonenagar TSS

Aurangabad police have arrested 15 criminals from the 'Tarzan-Ramesh Gang', including the leader. This gang was involved in the theft of railway property and had stolen ₹3.5 crore from Sonnagar TSS in August.

2 min read
Google source verification

Aurangabad

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 10, 2025

Image: IANS

The police in the Aurangabad district of Bihar have achieved a significant success. The notorious 'Tarzan-Ramesh Gang', involved in inter-state railway property theft, has been busted. The police have arrested 15 criminals, including the gang's leader.

The police stated that a major theft was carried out in August this year in the Barun police station area at Sonenagar TSS. Approximately ₹3.5 crore worth of railway property was stolen from the base camp of M/s Blue Star Company.

Stolen items included these

The stolen items included transformer oil, site plate nuts, and valuable transformer parts. Following this incident, the company's HR Manager lodged a complaint at the Barun police station.

After the apprehension of the thieves, Sadar SDPO Sanjay Kumar Pandey provided detailed information about the entire case in Aurangabad. He mentioned that in view of the seriousness of the case after the theft, Superintendent of Police Ambrish Rahul took necessary steps and formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

This team, in collaboration with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Dehri police team, first arrested the gang member Ramesh Chaudhary based on CCTV footage and technical analysis.

Initially, the criminal revealed nothing

The police officer stated that Ramesh Chaudhary did not speak during the initial interrogation, but after rigorous questioning, he confessed everything. Following his lead, the police raided Sonenagar and surrounding areas and arrested 14 other members of the gang.

This was also revealed during interrogation

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they used to sell the stolen wires to a scrap shop located in the Bardhaman district of West Bengal. The money received from there was then divided among the gang members. These individuals had carried out several similar incidents before.

The police have also recovered a large quantity of copper wire from the thieves. SDPO Pandey further stated that the investigation into the case is ongoing, and other criminals associated with this gang will also be arrested soon.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

indian railway

Railway news

Published on:

10 Dec 2025 12:14 pm

English News / National News / 15 Arrested in Bihar for Stealing Railway Property Worth Crores, Including Rs 3.5 Crore from Sonenagar TSS

Big News

View All

Bihar Election

National News

Trending

Bihar Congress in Turmoil: Women's Wing President Resigns, Cites Moral Responsibility

डॉ. सरवत जहां फातमा
Patna

Bihar Cabinet: Know the three women ministers in Nitish Kumar’s new team

bihar new cabinet
National News

A Historic Milestone: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as CM for the 10th Term

cm nitish oath ceremony
Patna

Pawan Singh Posts Thank You Message to Bihar Voters After Election

Pawan Singh Post after Wife Jyoti Singh
Bhojpuri

Bihar Election Results: Bhojpuri Stars Fail to Cast Spell in Bihar Elections, Khesari Lal and Ritesh Pandey Lagging Behind

bihar election result
Patna
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.