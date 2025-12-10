15 Arrested in Bihar for Stealing Railway Property Worth Crores, Including Rs 3.5 Crore from Sonenagar TSS

Image: IANS
The police in the Aurangabad district of Bihar have achieved a significant success. The notorious 'Tarzan-Ramesh Gang', involved in inter-state railway property theft, has been busted. The police have arrested 15 criminals, including the gang's leader.
The police stated that a major theft was carried out in August this year in the Barun police station area at Sonenagar TSS. Approximately ₹3.5 crore worth of railway property was stolen from the base camp of M/s Blue Star Company.
The stolen items included transformer oil, site plate nuts, and valuable transformer parts. Following this incident, the company's HR Manager lodged a complaint at the Barun police station.
After the apprehension of the thieves, Sadar SDPO Sanjay Kumar Pandey provided detailed information about the entire case in Aurangabad. He mentioned that in view of the seriousness of the case after the theft, Superintendent of Police Ambrish Rahul took necessary steps and formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT).
This team, in collaboration with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Dehri police team, first arrested the gang member Ramesh Chaudhary based on CCTV footage and technical analysis.
The police officer stated that Ramesh Chaudhary did not speak during the initial interrogation, but after rigorous questioning, he confessed everything. Following his lead, the police raided Sonenagar and surrounding areas and arrested 14 other members of the gang.
During interrogation, the accused revealed that they used to sell the stolen wires to a scrap shop located in the Bardhaman district of West Bengal. The money received from there was then divided among the gang members. These individuals had carried out several similar incidents before.
The police have also recovered a large quantity of copper wire from the thieves. SDPO Pandey further stated that the investigation into the case is ongoing, and other criminals associated with this gang will also be arrested soon.
Big NewsView All
Bihar Election
National News
Trending