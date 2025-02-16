New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: Porter says, ‘even we lifted 15 bodies,’ people got trapped on footbridge and escalator

Porter Describes Terrifying Scene A porter described the chaotic scene, stating that it was terrifying, with panic and confusion everywhere. He said, “I’ve been working as a porter since 1981, but I’ve never seen a crowd like this before. The Prayagraj Special was scheduled to depart from platform 12, but it was shifted to platform 16. When the crowd waiting on platform 12 and the crowd outside tried to reach platform 16, people started colliding and falling on the escalators and stairs. Many people gathered there to try and control the crowd.”

#WATCH | Stampede at New Delhi railway station | A porter (coolie) at the railway station says "I have been working as a coolie since 1981, but I never saw a crowd like this before. Prayagraj Special was supposed to leave from platform number 12, but it was shifted to platform… pic.twitter.com/cn2S7RjsdO — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2025 'We Lifted 15 Bodies…People Trapped on Bridges and Escalators' The porter continued, "We lifted 15 bodies and put them in ambulances. There were only shoes and clothes left on the platform. When the crowd waiting on platform 12 and the crowd from outside tried to reach platform 16, people started colliding and falling on the escalators and stairs. People got trapped on the bridges and escalators. We called the police and fire brigade, and 3-4 ambulances arrived and took people to the hospital."

#WATCH | New Delhi Railway Station Stampede | Poonam Devi, a relative of a deceased, arrives at LNJP Hospital mortuary to receive the body of her relative, says, "There was suddenly an announcement that the train will be coming on platform 14. People started running, and there… pic.twitter.com/IAJ5a3JrI1 — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2025 Sudden Announcement of Platform Change Poonam Devi, a relative of a victim who arrived at the LNJP Hospital mortuary to collect the body, stated that a sudden announcement was made that the train would arrive at platform 14. People started running, causing the stampede. She said she received information that the body was kept there, so she came to collect it. They were travelling to Chhapra, Bihar. She stated she had no information about her train ticket or which train she was supposed to board.