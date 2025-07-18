18 July 2025,

Friday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

National News

15 Foreign Universities to Open in India by 2027: New List Released

Under the new National Education Policy (NEP), the University of Southampton (UK) has opened its first campus in Gurugram. This will enable Indian students to study at a foreign university at a lower cost. This is a significant step in India's higher education landscape and will provide new opportunities for students.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 18, 2025

Image used for the presentation

Many students in India are unable to fulfil their dream of studying at foreign universities due to high costs. Now, they will be able to do so at a lower cost while remaining in the country. This is becoming possible with the new National Education Policy. Southampton University (UK) inaugurated its first such campus in Gurugram on Wednesday. This is being considered a milestone in India's higher education landscape.

Southampton University will offer degrees in computing, law, business, etc. It is expected that 5,500 students will enrol annually. According to the University Grants Commission (UGC), campuses of 15 foreign universities may be established in India by 2027. It is estimated that tuition fees here will be 25-40% lower than at their US campuses.

Under the new UGC regulations, the top 500 global institutions will be allowed to establish fully autonomous campuses in India, with their own admission criteria, fee structure, and degree accreditation. This will provide Indians with world-class education at a lower cost. It is estimated that an Indian student going abroad spends an average of $60,000 on education.

Universities Coming to India

1- Illinois Institute of Technology (USA) will open its campus in Mumbai by 2026, offering STEM and business programs. This will be the first US university to do so.
2- Liverpool University, Aberdeen, and York (UK), and the University of Western Australia have received letters of intent to open their campuses by the end of 2026.
3- Istituto Europeo di Design (Italy) is opening its campus in Mumbai, offering degrees in fashion, product, and visual design at 25-30% less cost than its European campuses.
4- The University of Chicago and the University of Utah (USA) are opening campuses in Bengaluru. The University of Pittsburgh and Duquesne University (both USA) will also establish campuses in India.

Reasons for Coming to India


  1. Policy Uncertainty: Strict visa policies and political tensions during the administration of US President Donald Trump led to a decrease in enrolments. Students are hesitant to go to the US.




  2. Diversifying Revenue: Diversifying revenue streams amidst increasing competition, achieving financial stability along with expanding brand presence.




  3. Geopolitical Balancing: In an increasingly multipolar world, re-orienting its international strategy while avoiding regional disruptions.

India: A Large Market

More than 50% of the population is under 30 years of age
Higher education is projected to exceed $300 billion by 2030
Currently, only 30% of college-age youth are enrolled
More than 1.3 million went abroad for studies in 2024.
More than 65% of those going abroad went to the US and Canada.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

18 Jul 2025 08:53 am

English News / National News / 15 Foreign Universities to Open in India by 2027: New List Released
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.