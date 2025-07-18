15 Foreign Universities to Open in India by 2027: New List Released

Many students in India are unable to fulfil their dream of studying at foreign universities due to high costs. Now, they will be able to do so at a lower cost while remaining in the country. This is becoming possible with the new National Education Policy. Southampton University (UK) inaugurated its first such campus in Gurugram on Wednesday. This is being considered a milestone in India's higher education landscape.
Southampton University will offer degrees in computing, law, business, etc. It is expected that 5,500 students will enrol annually. According to the University Grants Commission (UGC), campuses of 15 foreign universities may be established in India by 2027. It is estimated that tuition fees here will be 25-40% lower than at their US campuses.
Under the new UGC regulations, the top 500 global institutions will be allowed to establish fully autonomous campuses in India, with their own admission criteria, fee structure, and degree accreditation. This will provide Indians with world-class education at a lower cost. It is estimated that an Indian student going abroad spends an average of $60,000 on education.
1- Illinois Institute of Technology (USA) will open its campus in Mumbai by 2026, offering STEM and business programs. This will be the first US university to do so.
2- Liverpool University, Aberdeen, and York (UK), and the University of Western Australia have received letters of intent to open their campuses by the end of 2026.
3- Istituto Europeo di Design (Italy) is opening its campus in Mumbai, offering degrees in fashion, product, and visual design at 25-30% less cost than its European campuses.
4- The University of Chicago and the University of Utah (USA) are opening campuses in Bengaluru. The University of Pittsburgh and Duquesne University (both USA) will also establish campuses in India.
More than 50% of the population is under 30 years of age
Higher education is projected to exceed $300 billion by 2030
Currently, only 30% of college-age youth are enrolled
More than 1.3 million went abroad for studies in 2024.
More than 65% of those going abroad went to the US and Canada.