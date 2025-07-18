15 Foreign Universities to Open in India by 2027: New List Released

1- Illinois Institute of Technology (USA) will open its campus in Mumbai by 2026, offering STEM and business programs. This will be the first US university to do so.

2- Liverpool University, Aberdeen, and York (UK), and the University of Western Australia have received letters of intent to open their campuses by the end of 2026.

3- Istituto Europeo di Design (Italy) is opening its campus in Mumbai, offering degrees in fashion, product, and visual design at 25-30% less cost than its European campuses.

4- The University of Chicago and the University of Utah (USA) are opening campuses in Bengaluru. The University of Pittsburgh and Duquesne University (both USA) will also establish campuses in India.