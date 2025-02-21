script16-Year-Old Girl Dies of Heart Attack on Way to School | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

16-Year-Old Girl Dies of Heart Attack on Way to School

Heart Attack: A tragic incident has unfolded where a 16-year-old schoolgirl suffered a heart attack and died on the spot.

Hyderabad TelanganaFeb 21, 2025 / 10:30 am

Patrika Desk

Heart Attack: A tragic incident occurred in Kamareddy district, Telangana, where a 16-year-old schoolgirl suffered a heart attack and died on the spot. The deceased student has been identified as Sri Nidhi Ramareddy, a resident of Singarayapalli village. She was a class 10 student at a private school in Kamareddy.

Sudden Chest Pain, Collapsed on the Ground

On Thursday morning, while Sri Nidhi was on her way to school, she experienced severe chest pain near the school and collapsed. A school teacher immediately rushed her to a nearby hospital. Doctors administered CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) and other initial treatments, but her condition did not improve. She was then referred to another hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Wave of Grief at School

The incident sent a wave of grief through the school. Teachers and classmates expressed deep sorrow over Sri Nidhi’s death. Many students said they were shocked by this unexpected event. The student’s body was handed over to her family and taken to her ancestral village for the last rites.

Increase in Heart Attack Cases Among Children

A few months before Sri Nidhi’s death, similar incidents occurred in Aligarh district, Uttar Pradesh. Mohit Chaudhary, a 14-year-old class 6 student from Sirouli village, died of a heart attack while preparing for the annual sports day. In the same district, an eight-year-old girl named Diksha also died of a heart attack while playing with her friends.

Reasons Behind Sudden Heart Attacks

These incidents have raised concerns among parents and teachers. Experts believe that several factors can contribute to sudden heart attacks in children, including genetic factors, excessive mental stress, poor diet, and lifestyle issues.

22% Increase in Heart Attack Deaths in Two Years

Professor M. Rabbani of Aligarh Muslim University said, “There has been a 22 per cent increase in heart attack deaths in the last two years. If a healthy person dies suddenly within an hour, it is called sudden cardiac death. Breathing difficulties and chest pain in children should not be ignored. Seek immediate medical attention if such symptoms appear.”

Preventive Measures for Heart Diseases in Children

Experts say that some essential steps should be taken to care for children’s heart health:

Balanced Diet: Keep children away from junk food and feed them fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and low-fat products.
Regular Exercise: Encourage children to play sports or exercise regularly to improve their physical health.

Stress Management: Give children mental breaks from time to time to reduce the pressure of studies.

Regular Check-ups: If there is a history of heart disease in the family, children should have regular check-ups.
Pay Attention to Symptoms: If a child complains of fatigue, dizziness, chest pain, or difficulty breathing, contact a doctor immediately.

Need to Increase Awareness in Society

Sri Nidhi’s tragic death has once again highlighted the need to raise awareness in society about heart diseases in children. Teachers and parents must pay special attention to children’s health to prevent such incidents. Health experts believe that positive lifestyle changes and timely medical advice can prevent heart problems in children.

