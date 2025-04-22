script160 kph Trains Between Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Howrah from January | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

160 kph Trains Between Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Howrah from January

From January, trains will run at a speed of 160 kmph between Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Howrah.

New DelhiApr 22, 2025 / 09:47 am

Patrika Desk

Ratlam: The installation of Kavach 4.0, a modern safety system for Indian Railways, is underway, promising safer train travel by the end of this year. Installation on the crucial Delhi-Mumbai rail route, connecting the nation’s capital to its financial hub, is in its final stages. The railway has set a deadline of 25 December 2025 to complete Kavach installation on the Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Howrah rail routes. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has personally inspected trials of Kavach 4.0 on these routes. This will enable trains to run at speeds of 160 kmph between Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Howrah from January 2026.
In the Ratlam, Vadodara, and Mumbai railway divisions of Western Railway, loco trials have been successfully conducted after the installation of Kavach 4.0 across 405 km out of a total of 789 km. Sixty locos in Western Railway have been equipped with this technology. According to the railway’s deadline, this 1385-kilometre rail route will be equipped with Kavach’s safety features by the end of this year.

Increased Speed, Reduced Accidents

According to senior railway officials, the fully indigenous Kavach 4.0 safety system has the capability to prevent train collisions and enhance safety. This technology will not only help prevent rail accidents but will also prove effective in increasing train speeds and preventing signal passing at danger situations. A key feature of Kavach is its ability to detect and prevent head-on, rear-end, and side collisions.

Assistance for Loco Pilots

This system will also assist loco pilots in operating trains even in foggy and low-visibility conditions. Installation work is progressing rapidly on two important rail routes in the country. Initially, the railway had set a deadline of March 2025, but this has now been extended to 25 December 2025.

Trains to Run at 160 kmph

By the end of this year, passengers on the Delhi-Mumbai rail route will be able to travel comfortably and quickly under the safety of Kavach 4.0. Under Mission Raftaar, passenger trains on this route will also be able to run at a speed of 160 kilometres per hour.
– Khemraj Meena, Public Relations Officer, Ratlam Railway Division

News / National News / 160 kph Trains Between Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Howrah from January

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

JD Vance Visit: Traffic Disruptions Expected in Jaipur

National News

JD Vance Visit: Traffic Disruptions Expected in Jaipur

in 3 hours

JD Vance in Jaipur: Rajasthan government plans grand welcome for US Vice President, here’s what’s special

National News

JD Vance in Jaipur: Rajasthan government plans grand welcome for US Vice President, here’s what’s special

in 2 hours

Pope Francis Dies: How Will His Successor Be Chosen?

World

Pope Francis Dies: How Will His Successor Be Chosen?

12 hours ago

160 kph Trains Between Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Howrah from January

National News

160 kph Trains Between Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Howrah from January

in 4 hours

Latest National News

ED Seizes ₹573 Crore in Mahadev Online Betting Case

Crime

ED Seizes ₹573 Crore in Mahadev Online Betting Case

in 3 hours

JD Vance Visit: Traffic Disruptions Expected in Jaipur

National News

JD Vance Visit: Traffic Disruptions Expected in Jaipur

in 3 hours

JD Vance in Jaipur: Rajasthan government plans grand welcome for US Vice President, here’s what’s special

National News

JD Vance in Jaipur: Rajasthan government plans grand welcome for US Vice President, here’s what’s special

in 2 hours

Karni Sena State President Shot Dead in Jharkhand

National News

Karni Sena State President Shot Dead in Jharkhand

18 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.