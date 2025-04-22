160 kph Trains Between Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Howrah from January

In the Ratlam, Vadodara, and Mumbai railway divisions of Western Railway, loco trials have been successfully conducted after the installation of Kavach 4.0 across 405 km out of a total of 789 km. Sixty locos in Western Railway have been equipped with this technology. According to the railway’s deadline, this 1385-kilometre rail route will be equipped with Kavach’s safety features by the end of this year.

Increased Speed, Reduced Accidents According to senior railway officials, the fully indigenous Kavach 4.0 safety system has the capability to prevent train collisions and enhance safety. This technology will not only help prevent rail accidents but will also prove effective in increasing train speeds and preventing signal passing at danger situations. A key feature of Kavach is its ability to detect and prevent head-on, rear-end, and side collisions.

Assistance for Loco Pilots This system will also assist loco pilots in operating trains even in foggy and low-visibility conditions. Installation work is progressing rapidly on two important rail routes in the country. Initially, the railway had set a deadline of March 2025, but this has now been extended to 25 December 2025.

Trains to Run at 160 kmph By the end of this year, passengers on the Delhi-Mumbai rail route will be able to travel comfortably and quickly under the safety of Kavach 4.0. Under Mission Raftaar, passenger trains on this route will also be able to run at a speed of 160 kilometres per hour.

– Khemraj Meena, Public Relations Officer, Ratlam Railway Division