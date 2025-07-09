Heavy Rainfall Brings Chaos: Schools, Colleges Shut in This City, IMD Issues Red Alert

Heavy monsoon rains have disrupted life in many parts of the country. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings of heavy to very heavy rainfall in several states, advising the closure of schools and colleges and urging people to remain vigilant.
Uttarakhand: A red alert has been issued in several districts, including Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital, and Chamoli. Schools have been closed due to the risk of landslides and overflowing rivers.
Himachal Pradesh: Heavy rain and landslides are expected in districts like Kangra, Mandi, Sirmour, and Solan. Schools and Anganwadi centres are closed.
Kerala: A red alert has been issued in districts such as Malappuram, Kannur, and Kasaragod. Heavy rains have caused waterlogging and traffic disruptions in many areas.
Karnataka: Red alerts are in place in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga, Kodagu, and Chikkamagaluru, with schools and colleges closed.
Chhattisgarh: Heavy rain and the threat of floods loom over 19 districts, including Korea, Surajpur, Balrampur, Jashpur, and Korba.
Delhi-NCR: Waterlogging and traffic jams are reported in Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram due to rainfall. The IMD has forecast heavy rain in the next few hours.
Maharashtra: Heavy rainfall is warned for districts like Mumbai, Pune, Raigad, and Ratnagiri. Schools and colleges are closed in Mumbai due to a red alert, and local train services are affected.
Uttar Pradesh: Heavy rain is expected in districts such as Saharanpur, Shamli, and Baraut. Schools from class 1 to 8 are closed in Noida.
Tamil Nadu: Schools and colleges are closed in Chennai, Kanchipuram, and Tiruvallur due to heavy rainfall. The risk of dengue and viral infections has also increased.
Haryana: Cloudy skies and light to moderate rain are expected, particularly in districts like Rohtak, Bhiwani, Hisar, Sonipat, and Gurugram, where an alert has been issued for heavy rain and strong winds (30-40 km/h).
The situation remains critical in Nagpur, Maharashtra, due to torrential rain. Heavy rainfall has led to waterlogging and flood-like conditions on the roads. The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Nagpur, following which the district administration has announced a holiday for all schools, colleges, and Anganwadi centres on Wednesday, 9 July. District Collector Dr. Vipin Itankar took this decision, prioritising the safety of students. Nagpur has previously experienced flood-like situations due to heavy rainfall, resulting in casualties.
District administrations have deployed NDRF and SDRF teams in flood-affected areas. Relief and rescue operations are underway in Nagpur, Bilaspur, and other affected areas. People have been advised to avoid going near rivers and drains and to stay indoors. The Meteorological Department has warned that heavy rainfall is likely to continue for the next 24-48 hours. People are urged to remain vigilant and follow the instructions of the local administration.