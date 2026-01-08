20 Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested in Delhi Ahead of SIR Implementation

20 Bangladeshis Detained in Delhi (Image: X)
In a significant crackdown against illegal immigration in the capital, the South East Delhi Police have apprehended 20 Bangladeshi nationals as part of a special operation. These individuals were reportedly living in various areas, concealing their identities and working as labourers or in menial jobs using forged documents. The detained individuals include men, women, and children. The police have sent all of them to a detention centre for further legal proceedings.
According to police officials, intelligence inputs in recent months indicated a rapid increase in the number of Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally in Delhi. Based on this information, the South East district police planned a well-coordinated and covert operation. Prior to the operation, the suspects were kept under surveillance (reconnaissance) for an extended period. Subsequently, at a predetermined time, police raided multiple areas simultaneously, apprehending all 20 individuals.
Preliminary investigations have revealed that all these individuals entered India illegally, crossing the border. They were then settled in Delhi with the assistance of agents involved in human trafficking. During interrogation, the police have obtained several crucial clues and information, based on which efforts are now being intensified to expose the entire network of illegal immigration and human trafficking. Areas where such agents are most active are also being identified.
Currently, the documents of all 20 Bangladeshi nationals are being scrutinised. After the completion of legal procedures, preparations are underway for their deportation to Bangladesh. Police officials stated that the deportation process will be completed soon. The Delhi Police have also clarified that strict legal action will be taken against those who harbour illegal immigrants or provide them with employment or shelter.
Following this action, surveillance and investigation drives have been intensified in sensitive and densely populated areas of the capital. According to the police, this special drive will continue uninterrupted to effectively curb illegal immigration and human trafficking.
