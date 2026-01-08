8 January 2026,

Thursday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

Home

video_icon

Shorts

catch_icon

Plus

epaper_icon

Epaper

profile_icon

Profile

National News

20 Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested in Delhi Ahead of SIR Implementation

Delhi Police have detained 20 Bangladeshi citizens. Those detained include men, women, and children.

2 min read
Google source verification

New Delhi

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 08, 2026

20 Bangladeshis Detained in Delhi (Image: X)

In a significant crackdown against illegal immigration in the capital, the South East Delhi Police have apprehended 20 Bangladeshi nationals as part of a special operation. These individuals were reportedly living in various areas, concealing their identities and working as labourers or in menial jobs using forged documents. The detained individuals include men, women, and children. The police have sent all of them to a detention centre for further legal proceedings.

Action Taken Following Intelligence Input

According to police officials, intelligence inputs in recent months indicated a rapid increase in the number of Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally in Delhi. Based on this information, the South East district police planned a well-coordinated and covert operation. Prior to the operation, the suspects were kept under surveillance (reconnaissance) for an extended period. Subsequently, at a predetermined time, police raided multiple areas simultaneously, apprehending all 20 individuals.

Major Revelation During Investigation

Preliminary investigations have revealed that all these individuals entered India illegally, crossing the border. They were then settled in Delhi with the assistance of agents involved in human trafficking. During interrogation, the police have obtained several crucial clues and information, based on which efforts are now being intensified to expose the entire network of illegal immigration and human trafficking. Areas where such agents are most active are also being identified.

Preparations for Deportation

Currently, the documents of all 20 Bangladeshi nationals are being scrutinised. After the completion of legal procedures, preparations are underway for their deportation to Bangladesh. Police officials stated that the deportation process will be completed soon. The Delhi Police have also clarified that strict legal action will be taken against those who harbour illegal immigrants or provide them with employment or shelter.

Increased Surveillance in Densely Populated Areas

Following this action, surveillance and investigation drives have been intensified in sensitive and densely populated areas of the capital. According to the police, this special drive will continue uninterrupted to effectively curb illegal immigration and human trafficking.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Delhi News

Published on:

08 Jan 2026 01:43 pm

English News / National News / 20 Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested in Delhi Ahead of SIR Implementation

Big News

View All

Bihar Election

National News

Trending

Bihar Congress in Turmoil: Women's Wing President Resigns, Cites Moral Responsibility

डॉ. सरवत जहां फातमा
Patna

Bihar Cabinet: Know the three women ministers in Nitish Kumar’s new team

bihar new cabinet
National News

A Historic Milestone: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as CM for the 10th Term

cm nitish oath ceremony
Patna

Pawan Singh Posts Thank You Message to Bihar Voters After Election

Pawan Singh Post after Wife Jyoti Singh
Bhojpuri

Bihar Election Results: Bhojpuri Stars Fail to Cast Spell in Bihar Elections, Khesari Lal and Ritesh Pandey Lagging Behind

bihar election result
Patna
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.