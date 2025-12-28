2026 to be a Year of Holidays with 15 Long Weekends, See Full List

November will have two long weekends, and December will have one. The month of November will start and end with a long weekend. November 8th is Diwali, which also falls on a Sunday. Before Diwali, November 6th and 7th will be holidays for Dhanteras and Choti Diwali, followed by November 9th and 10th for Govardhan and Bhai Dooj. Thus, November will begin with five days of holidays. Following this, the last two weeks will have consecutive long weekends. The first weekend will be from the 21st to the 24th, and the second will be from the 27th to the 29th. November 21st and 22nd are Saturday and Sunday holidays, and November 24th is Guru Nanak Jayanti. Therefore, by taking leave on November 23rd, you can enjoy a four-day long weekend. Subsequently, in December, there will be a long weekend from the 25th to the 27th. December 25th is Christmas, and December 26th and 27th will be Saturday and Sunday holidays.