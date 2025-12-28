2026 to be a Year of Holidays with 15 Long Weekends, See Full List

Image: Patrika
As the year 2025 draws to a close, we are just days away from entering the new year. People are filled with enthusiasm for the new year and have various plans. In such a situation, if you are also planning to travel somewhere or want to go home for holidays, you can do so right at the beginning of the year, as 2026 is starting with a long weekend. Additionally, there will be 14 long weekends this year. Let's find out when the long weekends will be in the coming year.
Generally, offices are closed on January 1st for New Year's Day. Furthermore, January 3rd and 4th will be Saturday and Sunday, respectively, resulting in holidays. In this scenario, if you take leave only on January 2nd, you can kickstart your year with a fantastic long weekend. During this time, you can plan a trip or arrange to meet your family, friends, or relatives.
January 26th is Republic Day, and all schools, colleges, and offices will be closed on this day. This holiday is observed every year, but what's special this time is that Republic Day falls on a Monday. Prior to this, January 24th and 25th will be Saturday and Sunday, respectively, leading to holidays. Thus, you will get consecutive holidays on January 24th, 25th, and 26th, allowing you to enjoy a long weekend for the second time in the same month.
While February will not have any long weekends, March will feature a three-day long weekend. Similarly, April will also have three consecutive holidays. In March, this long weekend will be from the 20th to the 22nd. The 20th will be a holiday on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr, followed by Saturday and Sunday holidays on the 21st and 22nd. April will begin with a long weekend. April 3rd is Good Friday, followed by Saturday and Sunday holidays on the 4th and 5th, resulting in a three-day long weekend in the first week of April.
The beginning and end of May will both be marked by long weekends. The first of the month, May 1st, is Buddha Purnima, which falls on a Friday. Following this, May 2nd and 3rd will be Saturday and Sunday holidays. Thus, the month will commence with a long weekend from May 1st to 3rd. Towards the end of the month, you can enjoy a four-day long weekend with just one day of leave. This long weekend will span from the 23rd to the 26th. May 23rd and 24th are Saturday and Sunday, and May 26th is a holiday for Eid-ul-Adha. Therefore, by taking leave on May 25th, you can enjoy a four-day long weekend.
In June, there will be a long weekend from the 26th to the 28th. June 26th is Muharram, which also happens to be a Friday. Following this, June 27th and 28th will be Saturday and Sunday holidays, leading to three consecutive days off. July will not have any long weekends, but in the following month, August, there will be back-to-back long weekends. The first weekend will be from the 22nd to the 25th, and the second weekend will be the following week, from the 28th to the 30th. August 22nd and 23rd are Saturday and Sunday, and August 25th is a holiday for Milad-un-Nabi. Thus, by taking leave on August 24th, you can celebrate a long weekend. Following this, August 28th is Raksha Bandhan, and August 29th and 30th will be Saturday and Sunday holidays.
September 4th is Janmashtami, which will fall on a Friday. Following this, September 5th and 6th will be Saturday and Sunday holidays. Thus, you can enjoy a three-day long weekend at the beginning of September. Subsequently, in the very next week, there will be a long weekend from the 12th to the 14th. September 12th and 13th are Saturday and Sunday, and September 14th is a holiday for Ganesh Chaturthi.
October will have a long weekend with holidays on the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th. October 2nd is Gandhi Jayanti, followed by Saturday and Sunday holidays on the 3rd and 4th. Thus, October will begin with a long weekend. The second long weekend of this month will be from the 17th to the 20th. October 17th and 18th are Saturday and Sunday, followed by a leave on October 19th, and then October 20th is Dussehra.
November will have two long weekends, and December will have one. The month of November will start and end with a long weekend. November 8th is Diwali, which also falls on a Sunday. Before Diwali, November 6th and 7th will be holidays for Dhanteras and Choti Diwali, followed by November 9th and 10th for Govardhan and Bhai Dooj. Thus, November will begin with five days of holidays. Following this, the last two weeks will have consecutive long weekends. The first weekend will be from the 21st to the 24th, and the second will be from the 27th to the 29th. November 21st and 22nd are Saturday and Sunday holidays, and November 24th is Guru Nanak Jayanti. Therefore, by taking leave on November 23rd, you can enjoy a four-day long weekend. Subsequently, in December, there will be a long weekend from the 25th to the 27th. December 25th is Christmas, and December 26th and 27th will be Saturday and Sunday holidays.
