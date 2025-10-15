Bihar: 22 CISF Personnel Injured After Truck Collides with Bus in Saran

CISF Bus Accident (Image: Patrika)
More than 20 CISF jawans were injured in a horrific road accident this morning in the Saran district of Bihar. A truck laden with sand rammed into a bus carrying the jawans near Veer Kunwar Singh Setu on the Ara-Chhapra road. The injured were immediately rushed to Chhapra Sadar Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.
According to the police, the CISF jawans were travelling from Dehri in Rohtas towards Siwan in connection with their duty. The bus had stopped on the bridge due to a technical fault when a speeding truck laden with sand, coming from behind, hit the rear of the bus with great force. The collision was so severe that the rear of the bus was badly damaged, and the front of the truck was also crushed.
One of the injured jawans said, "We were going on duty. The bus suddenly stopped, and before we could understand anything, the truck hit us. People rushed to the spot hearing everyone's screams." The truck driver was arrested on the spot and a case has been registered against him for negligent driving.
The SP of Saran reached the spot, assessed the situation, and met the injured. He said, "A magisterial inquiry will be conducted into the accident. All injured jawans are being provided with better medical facilities." The local administration has expedited relief efforts, and traffic has been diverted to an alternative route.
Big NewsView All
National News
Trending