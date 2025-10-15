Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

National News

Bihar: 22 CISF Personnel Injured After Truck Collides with Bus in Saran

A truck collided with a bus carrying CISF personnel in Saran, Bihar. In this accident, 22 jawans were injured.

less than 1 minute read

Patna

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 15, 2025

CISF Bus Accident (Image: Patrika)

More than 20 CISF jawans were injured in a horrific road accident this morning in the Saran district of Bihar. A truck laden with sand rammed into a bus carrying the jawans near Veer Kunwar Singh Setu on the Ara-Chhapra road. The injured were immediately rushed to Chhapra Sadar Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

22 Jawans Injured, Five in Critical Condition

According to the police, the CISF jawans were travelling from Dehri in Rohtas towards Siwan in connection with their duty. The bus had stopped on the bridge due to a technical fault when a speeding truck laden with sand, coming from behind, hit the rear of the bus with great force. The collision was so severe that the rear of the bus was badly damaged, and the front of the truck was also crushed.

Names of Injured Include

  • Head Constable Rajesh Kumar (Serious injuries, deep head wound)
  • Constable Amit Singh (Broken arm, referred to Sadar Hospital)
  • Constable Sunil Yadav (Chest injury, discharged after first aid)
  • 19 other jawans undergoing treatment with minor injuries.

Jawans on Duty

One of the injured jawans said, "We were going on duty. The bus suddenly stopped, and before we could understand anything, the truck hit us. People rushed to the spot hearing everyone's screams." The truck driver was arrested on the spot and a case has been registered against him for negligent driving.

Investigation Underway

The SP of Saran reached the spot, assessed the situation, and met the injured. He said, "A magisterial inquiry will be conducted into the accident. All injured jawans are being provided with better medical facilities." The local administration has expedited relief efforts, and traffic has been diverted to an alternative route.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Updated on:

15 Oct 2025 01:14 pm

Published on:

15 Oct 2025 01:13 pm

English News / National News / Bihar: 22 CISF Personnel Injured After Truck Collides with Bus in Saran

Big News

View All

National News

Trending

Punjab Police and BSF Bust Arms Smuggling Racket Based on intelligence

National News

Heavy to very heavy rainfall predicted in these districts on October 14, 15, 16, and 17

climate change rain, Cloudburst, drizzle, flooding, heavy rain, Heavy Showers, hydro-meteorology rain, Light rain, live rain updates, meteorology training rainfall statistics, monsoon, Monsoon Update, pouring rain, precipitation, precipitation data, rain alert, rain forecast, rain training Google, rainfall, Rainfall Prediction, rainy season, real-time rain report, scattered showers, severe weather alerts, storm, stormy weather, Thunderstorm, training for rain safety, weather, weather education, weather Google training, weather report rain, weather tools tutorial, weather training, weather update, wet weather
National News

PM Modi Invited to Gaza Peace Summit in Egypt, Potential Meeting with Trump

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump
World

Childhood Trapped in Mobile Screens: Bizarre Methods Used for Freedom, Rising Tension and Depression in Children

Mobile addiction in Child ren of India
Patrika Special

CJI's Strong Statement on Deepfakes: Calls for Special Law, Emphasises Training for Girls

CJI BR Gavai
National News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.