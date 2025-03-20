22 Naxals Killed in Chhattisgarh Encounter; One DRG Jawan Martyred

CG Naxal Encounter: Bastar IG confirms casualties Bastar Inspector General of Police, P. Sundarraj, confirmed the death of 18 Naxalites and one security personnel. He stated that one DRG (District Reserve Guard) jawan was martyred in the operation. Reports also indicate an encounter in Kanker, where security forces eliminated 4 Naxalites.

22 Naxalites killed in two separate encounters in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur and Kanker districts https://t.co/znH8El6YFR — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2025 Officials reported that on Thursday morning, a security force team launched an anti-Naxal operation in the Gangalur area on the border of Bijapur and Dantewada districts. An encounter ensued, resulting in the elimination of 22 Naxalites in two separate operations. Officials reported that on Thursday morning, a security force team launched an anti-Naxal operation in the Gangalur area on the border of Bijapur and Dantewada districts. An encounter ensued, resulting in the elimination of 22 Naxalites in two separate operations.

Another major success for security forces Commenting on the encounter’s success, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated on X (formerly Twitter) that, “Today, our jawans have achieved another major success in the direction of the ‘Naxal-free India campaign’. In two separate operations by our security forces in Bijapur and Kanker, Chhattisgarh, 22 Naxalites were killed.”

The Modi government is pursuing a ruthless approach against Naxalites. Despite offering various facilities for surrender and integration, a zero-tolerance policy is being adopted against those who refuse to surrender. The country is expected to be Naxal-free before 31 March next year.