script22 Naxals Killed in Chhattisgarh Encounter; One DRG Jawan Martyred | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

22 Naxals Killed in Chhattisgarh Encounter; One DRG Jawan Martyred

Security forces continue their operation against Naxals. Today, in encounters in Bijapur and Kanker, they killed 22 Naxals.

BijapurMar 20, 2025 / 03:36 pm

Patrika Desk

Bijapur Naxal encounter
Security forces in Bijapur and Dantewada, Chhattisgarh, have carried out a major anti-Naxal operation, killing 18 Naxalites. A separate encounter in Kanker resulted in the death of 4 more Naxalites. These figures may rise. One security personnel was martyred in the Bijapur encounter. A large quantity of arms and ammunition was recovered from the encounter sites.

CG Naxal Encounter: Bastar IG confirms casualties

Bastar Inspector General of Police, P. Sundarraj, confirmed the death of 18 Naxalites and one security personnel. He stated that one DRG (District Reserve Guard) jawan was martyred in the operation. Reports also indicate an encounter in Kanker, where security forces eliminated 4 Naxalites.
Officials reported that on Thursday morning, a security force team launched an anti-Naxal operation in the Gangalur area on the border of Bijapur and Dantewada districts. An encounter ensued, resulting in the elimination of 22 Naxalites in two separate operations.

Another major success for security forces

Commenting on the encounter’s success, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated on X (formerly Twitter) that, “Today, our jawans have achieved another major success in the direction of the ‘Naxal-free India campaign’. In two separate operations by our security forces in Bijapur and Kanker, Chhattisgarh, 22 Naxalites were killed.”
The Modi government is pursuing a ruthless approach against Naxalites. Despite offering various facilities for surrender and integration, a zero-tolerance policy is being adopted against those who refuse to surrender. The country is expected to be Naxal-free before 31 March next year.

News / National News / 22 Naxals Killed in Chhattisgarh Encounter; One DRG Jawan Martyred

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

22 Naxals Killed in Chhattisgarh Encounter; One DRG Jawan Martyred

National News

22 Naxals Killed in Chhattisgarh Encounter; One DRG Jawan Martyred

in 4 hours

Delhi: Youths Deface Akbar Road Signboard, Threaten Retaliation

Crime

Delhi: Youths Deface Akbar Road Signboard, Threaten Retaliation

in 1 hour

Punjab Police Clears Khanauri and Shambu Borders After 13 Months of Farmers' Protest; 700 Detained

National News

Punjab Police Clears Khanauri and Shambu Borders After 13 Months of Farmers' Protest; 700 Detained

3 hours ago

Six Killed as Ash-Laden Truck Overturns on Car in Bikaner, Rajasthan

National News

Six Killed as Ash-Laden Truck Overturns on Car in Bikaner, Rajasthan

3 hours ago

Latest National News

Major Jain Festival in Madhya Pradesh to Draw Thousands

National News

Major Jain Festival in Madhya Pradesh to Draw Thousands

1 hour ago

Punjab Police Clears Khanauri and Shambu Borders After 13 Months of Farmers' Protest; 700 Detained

National News

Punjab Police Clears Khanauri and Shambu Borders After 13 Months of Farmers' Protest; 700 Detained

3 hours ago

Six Killed as Ash-Laden Truck Overturns on Car in Bikaner, Rajasthan

National News

Six Killed as Ash-Laden Truck Overturns on Car in Bikaner, Rajasthan

3 hours ago

Man, 60, Marries Again; Sons Block Entry, Furious Father Takes Drastic Step

National News

Man, 60, Marries Again; Sons Block Entry, Furious Father Takes Drastic Step

21 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.