24 Patna Police Personnel, Including 19 Women, Suspended for Negligence

Police Personnel Deployed at VIP Checkpost Suspended To ensure smooth movement of vehicles at Patna’s VIP checkpost, Patna Police deployed traffic police personnel in two shifts. The first shift is from 6 am to 2 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 10 pm. However, for the past few days, the personnel on duty had been reporting late. They were warned several times about this. Despite this, they failed to arrive on time. Upon receiving this information on Tuesday, the Traffic SP, after an investigation, suspended all 24 personnel.

How the Matter Came to Light Constables deployed in Patna Airport, Secretariat, and other areas were found to be delaying their attendance. When the Traffic SP inquired about the reason, it was revealed that police personnel deployed at the Patna Airport and Secretariat traffic posts had been reporting late for duty for the past few days. Those reporting late were repeatedly advised to arrive on time. Despite this, they continued to be late. Upon receiving this information, the Traffic SP suspended them all.

The suspended traffic police personnel claim that after arriving for duty, they have to mark their attendance at the nearest OP (Outpost) or traffic station. The same procedure is followed while leaving duty. This causes a slight delay. On the other hand, senior police officers say that this system is in place to ensure that personnel arrive on time for duty.