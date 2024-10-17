25 lakhs Rupees Offer For Honour Killing of Salman Khan

Surveilance on Salman According to the Mumbai Police, around 60-70 people were keeping an eye on Salman Khan’s activities, especially at his Bandra residence, Panvel farmhouse, and Goregaon Film City. The charge sheet states that the plan to kill Salman Khan was made between August 2023 and April 2024.

Kashyap and his team did the recce Sukkha was arrested from Panchkula in Haryana a few days ago. During the investigation, it was revealed that Sukkha had handed over the responsibility of killing Salman Khan to shooter Ajay Kashyap alias Ak and four others. Kashyap and his team had done the recce and found that due to Salman Khan’s tight security and bulletproof vehicles, high-caliber weapons would be needed to carry out the murder.

A deal with a Pakistani arms dealer Sukkha had contacted Pakistani arms dealer Dogar through a video call. During the conversation, Dogar showed AK-47 and other advanced weapons wrapped in a shawl. Dogar agreed to supply the weapons, and Sukkha paid 50% of the amount in advance and promised to pay the rest after the delivery in India.