script25 lakhs Rupees Offer For Honour Killing of Salman Khan | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

25 lakhs Rupees Offer For Honour Killing of Salman Khan

The Mumbai Police have stated in the charge sheet that a supari of 25 lakhs was given to kill actor Salman Khan near his farmhouse in Panvel, Maharashtra.

MumbaiOct 17, 2024 / 05:18 pm

Patrika Desk

The Mumbai Police have stated in the charge sheet that a supari of 25 lakhs was given to kill actor Salman Khan near his farmhouse in Panvel, Maharashtra. The police have named five people in this charge sheet. This supari was taken by a gang led by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. According to the police, the accused were preparing to buy advanced weapons, including AK-47 and AK-92 from Pakistan and M-16 rifles from Turkey. It is worth noting that these weapons were used to kill Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. The accused had hired boys under the age of 18 to kill the actor, who were hiding in Pune, Raigad, Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Gujarat.

Surveilance on Salman

According to the Mumbai Police, around 60-70 people were keeping an eye on Salman Khan’s activities, especially at his Bandra residence, Panvel farmhouse, and Goregaon Film City. The charge sheet states that the plan to kill Salman Khan was made between August 2023 and April 2024.

Kashyap and his team did the recce

Sukkha was arrested from Panchkula in Haryana a few days ago. During the investigation, it was revealed that Sukkha had handed over the responsibility of killing Salman Khan to shooter Ajay Kashyap alias Ak and four others. Kashyap and his team had done the recce and found that due to Salman Khan’s tight security and bulletproof vehicles, high-caliber weapons would be needed to carry out the murder.

A deal with a Pakistani arms dealer

Sukkha had contacted Pakistani arms dealer Dogar through a video call. During the conversation, Dogar showed AK-47 and other advanced weapons wrapped in a shawl. Dogar agreed to supply the weapons, and Sukkha paid 50% of the amount in advance and promised to pay the rest after the delivery in India.

The plan after the murder

The police have also found that all the shooters were waiting for a green signal from Canada-based gangster Goldi Barar and Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol Bishnoi. The charge sheet also mentions the plan of the shooters to gather in Kanyakumari after killing Salman Khan, from where they would take a boat to Sri Lanka and then to a country where Indian investigating agencies could not reach them.

News / National News / 25 lakhs Rupees Offer For Honour Killing of Salman Khan

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Conspiracy to murder Shaurya Chakra winner in Canada, shot dead outside his house

National News

Conspiracy to murder Shaurya Chakra winner in Canada, shot dead outside his house

in 35 minutes

New Chief Justice: Who is Justice Sanjiv Khanna? CJI Chandrachud’s successor will become the country’s new Chief Justice

National News

New Chief Justice: Who is Justice Sanjiv Khanna? CJI Chandrachud’s successor will become the country’s new Chief Justice

in 18 minutes

IPL 2025: Mega Auction Ahead, Sunrisers Hyderabad Receives a Big Blow, This South African Legend Suddenly Left the Team

Cricket News

IPL 2025: Mega Auction Ahead, Sunrisers Hyderabad Receives a Big Blow, This South African Legend Suddenly Left the Team

in 2 minutes

Anti-national slogans accused gets conditional bail from High Court, to chant ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ 21 times in front of the tricolor

News Bulletin

Anti-national slogans accused gets conditional bail from High Court, to chant ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ 21 times in front of the tricolor

in 1 hour

Latest National News

Women of Sakhi Mandal, making Organic Fertilizers from Wet Waste for Farmers

National News

Women of Sakhi Mandal, making Organic Fertilizers from Wet Waste for Farmers

in 4 hours

CBI books IPS officer for forgery, criminal conspiracy in Rs 1,200 crore scam probe

News Bulletin

CBI books IPS officer for forgery, criminal conspiracy in Rs 1,200 crore scam probe

in 3 hours

Haryana: Nayab Singh Saini sworn in as CM in star-studded Panchkula ceremony

National News

Haryana: Nayab Singh Saini sworn in as CM in star-studded Panchkula ceremony

in 2 hours

Conspiracy to murder Shaurya Chakra winner in Canada, shot dead outside his house

National News

Conspiracy to murder Shaurya Chakra winner in Canada, shot dead outside his house

in 35 minutes

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.