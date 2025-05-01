script28% of India's Women Legislators Face Criminal Charges: ADR Report | Latest News | Patrika News
28% of India's Women Legislators Face Criminal Charges: ADR Report

ADR Report: According to the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) report, criminal cases have been registered against 28 percent of the country’s women legislators and parliamentarians, totaling 143.

May 01, 2025 / 12:24 pm

Patrika Desk

women
According to a recent report by the Association for Democratic Reform (ADR), 28 percent means 143, of women legislators and parliamentarians across the country have criminal cases registered against them. Meanwhile, 17 women parliamentarians and legislators have declared themselves as billionaires. These 17 billionaire parliamentarians and legislators include six out of 75 women MPs in the Lok Sabha, three out of 37 in the Rajya Sabha, and eight out of 400 women MLAs in state and union territory assemblies. The report states that there are a total of 513 women MPs and MLAs in the country, of whom 512 have submitted affidavits.

Criminal Cases Against Women Lawmakers

Of the 75 women MPs in the Lok Sabha, 24 have declared criminal cases against themselves; 10 out of 37 women MPs in the Rajya Sabha; and 109 out of 400 women MLAs. Furthermore, 78 women MPs face serious criminal charges such as attempted murder and murder. This includes 14 out of 75 women MPs in the Lok Sabha, 7 out of 37 in the Rajya Sabha, and 57 out of 400 women MLAs who have disclosed serious criminal cases against themselves.

Highest Number of Cases Against TDP Women Lawmakers

Party-wise, the BJP has the highest number of women MPs and MLAs at 217, with 23 percent facing criminal cases and 11 percent facing serious charges. This proportion is higher in the Congress, where 34 percent of the 83 women lawmakers face criminal cases and 20 percent face serious charges.

45% Serious Cases Registered

Of the 20 women lawmakers from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), 65 percent have criminal cases registered against them, while 45 percent face serious charges. Of the 13 women lawmakers from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), 69 percent have criminal cases registered against them, while 31 percent face serious charges. According to the report, the total declared assets of the 512 women MPs and MLAs are ₹10,417 crore, with an average asset value of ₹20.34 crore per individual.

71 Percent of Legislators are Graduates

Regarding the educational qualifications of women legislators, 71 percent are graduates or hold higher degrees. Approximately 24 percent have studied from classes 5 to 12, while 12 women legislators have diplomas. Another 12 have declared themselves as only literate.

