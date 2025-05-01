28% of India's Women Legislators Face Criminal Charges: ADR Report

Criminal Cases Against Women Lawmakers Of the 75 women MPs in the Lok Sabha, 24 have declared criminal cases against themselves; 10 out of 37 women MPs in the Rajya Sabha; and 109 out of 400 women MLAs. Furthermore, 78 women MPs face serious criminal charges such as attempted murder and murder. This includes 14 out of 75 women MPs in the Lok Sabha, 7 out of 37 in the Rajya Sabha, and 57 out of 400 women MLAs who have disclosed serious criminal cases against themselves.

Highest Number of Cases Against TDP Women Lawmakers Party-wise, the BJP has the highest number of women MPs and MLAs at 217, with 23 percent facing criminal cases and 11 percent facing serious charges. This proportion is higher in the Congress, where 34 percent of the 83 women lawmakers face criminal cases and 20 percent face serious charges.

45% Serious Cases Registered Of the 20 women lawmakers from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), 65 percent have criminal cases registered against them, while 45 percent face serious charges. Of the 13 women lawmakers from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), 69 percent have criminal cases registered against them, while 31 percent face serious charges. According to the report, the total declared assets of the 512 women MPs and MLAs are ₹10,417 crore, with an average asset value of ₹20.34 crore per individual.