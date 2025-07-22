3.2 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Haryana, Tremors Felt in Delhi

Strong tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR on Tuesday morning. However, no reports of casualties or damage have emerged so far. According to the National Center for Seismology, the tremors were felt at 6 am, with the epicentre located in Faridabad, Haryana. This 3.2 magnitude earthquake had a depth of 5 kilometres below the surface, at 72.21 degrees East longitude and 28.29 degrees North latitude.
This is the second instance of tremors felt in the national capital, Delhi, in the last week. Earlier, tremors of 4.4 magnitude were felt on Friday, 11 July, and the day before, Thursday, 10 July, at 9:04 am. This was the third instance of tremors felt in Delhi this month. However, the magnitude of all three earthquakes was moderate, and no casualties have been reported.
The frequent tremors have caused concern among the residents. People are frightened and run out of their homes when they feel these sudden jolts. Delhi's proximity to the Himalayas is a contributing factor. The collision of tectonic plates, such as the Indian and Eurasian plates, impacts Nepal and Tibet, and the resulting tremors are felt in Delhi.