3.4 Million Rajasthan Ration Cards Blocked, Beneficiaries Denied Wheat Under Food Security Scheme

Deadline Extended to 31 March Food Department officials state that the deadline for eKYC completion was 31 January. Following this, the department blocked 3.4 million ration cards. After the ensuing uproar, the deadline for eKYC completion was extended to 31 March. Now, from 1 April, the names of beneficiaries who have not completed their eKYC will be removed from the food security scheme.

Department’s Hastiness Burdens Beneficiaries In an attempt to garner praise for removing ineligible beneficiaries, department officials blocked ration cards. Later, to avoid further criticism, they stated that beneficiaries whose ration cards were blocked could reactivate them by completing their eKYC at the fair price shops.

‘This is Against the Government’s Human Values’ Withholding wheat from beneficiaries on the grounds of incomplete eKYC is contrary to the provisions of the Act and directly goes against the government’s human values.

Pratap Singh, Former Food Minister

Provisions in the Act Wheat cannot be stopped unless the beneficiary’s eligibility is revoked. Time can be given for verification. If wheat is not received, the beneficiary can claim before the ADM and Food Secretary. The department should reconsider the process of blocking ration cards based on incomplete eKYC.

Dimple Kumar Sharma, President, All India Fair Price Shop Federation

Number of Blocked Ration Cards in the State District – Ration Cards

1- Ajmer – 97,768

2- Alwar – 205,662

3- Banswara – 121,949

4- Baran – 109,393

5- Barmer – 141,943

6- Bharatpur – 107,103

7- Bhilwara – 107,571

8- Barmer – 102,223

9- Bundi – 36,274

10- Chittorgarh – 80,492

11- Churu – 93,217

12- Dausa – 90,119

13- Dholpur – 76,407

14- Sri Ganganagar – 76,748

15- Hanumangarh – 64,776

16- Jaipur – 181,190

17- Jaisalmer – 29,393

18- Jalore – 136,536

19- Jhalawar – 58,562

20- Jhunjhunu – 97,198

21- Jodhpur – 195,051

22- Karauli – 78,881

23- Kota – 60,340

24- Nagaur – 136,424

25- Pali – 113,034

26- Pratapgarh – 45,955

27- Rajsamand – 91,989

28- Sawai Madhopur – 66,326

29- Sikar – 165,360

30- Sirohi – 74,717

31- Tonk – 61,512

32- Udaipur – 272,294.