3.4 Million Rajasthan Ration Cards Blocked, Beneficiaries Denied Wheat Under Food Security Scheme

Deadline Extended to 31 MarchFood Department officials state that the deadline for eKYC completion was 31 January. Following this, the department blocked 3.4 million ration cards. After the ensuing uproar, the deadline for eKYC completion was extended to 31 March. Now, from 1 April, the names of beneficiaries who have not completed their eKYC will be removed from the food security scheme.
Department’s Hastiness Burdens BeneficiariesIn an attempt to garner praise for removing ineligible beneficiaries, department officials blocked ration cards. Later, to avoid further criticism, they stated that beneficiaries whose ration cards were blocked could reactivate them by completing their eKYC at the fair price shops.
‘This is Against the Government’s Human Values’Withholding wheat from beneficiaries on the grounds of incomplete eKYC is contrary to the provisions of the Act and directly goes against the government’s human values.
Pratap Singh, Former Food Minister
Provisions in the ActWheat cannot be stopped unless the beneficiary’s eligibility is revoked. Time can be given for verification. If wheat is not received, the beneficiary can claim before the ADM and Food Secretary. The department should reconsider the process of blocking ration cards based on incomplete eKYC.
Dimple Kumar Sharma, President, All India Fair Price Shop Federation
Number of Blocked Ration Cards in the StateDistrict – Ration Cards
1- Ajmer – 97,768
2- Alwar – 205,662
3- Banswara – 121,949
4- Baran – 109,393
5- Barmer – 141,943
6- Bharatpur – 107,103
7- Bhilwara – 107,571
8- Barmer – 102,223
9- Bundi – 36,274
10- Chittorgarh – 80,492
11- Churu – 93,217
12- Dausa – 90,119
13- Dholpur – 76,407
14- Sri Ganganagar – 76,748
15- Hanumangarh – 64,776
16- Jaipur – 181,190
17- Jaisalmer – 29,393
18- Jalore – 136,536
19- Jhalawar – 58,562
20- Jhunjhunu – 97,198
21- Jodhpur – 195,051
22- Karauli – 78,881
23- Kota – 60,340
24- Nagaur – 136,424
25- Pali – 113,034
26- Pratapgarh – 45,955
27- Rajsamand – 91,989
28- Sawai Madhopur – 66,326
29- Sikar – 165,360
30- Sirohi – 74,717
31- Tonk – 61,512
32- Udaipur – 272,294.