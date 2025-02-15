script3.4 Million Rajasthan Ration Cards Blocked, Beneficiaries Denied Wheat Under Food Security Scheme | Latest News | Patrika News
3.4 Million Rajasthan Ration Cards Blocked, Beneficiaries Denied Wheat Under Food Security Scheme

Food Security Scheme: Big News Over 3.4 million (34 lakh) ration cards in Rajasthan have been blocked, leaving millions of families struggling to access their wheat rations for February. Beneficiaries are reportedly wandering from shop to shop, unable to collect their allocated grain. The full details of this situation are yet to emerge.

JaipurFeb 15, 2025 / 10:21 am

Patrika Desk

Food Security Scheme Big News Rajasthan 34 Lakh Beneficiaries Ration Cards Blocked wheat not available
Puneet Sharma/Ranjit Singh Solanki
Food Security Scheme Big News: Information has emerged that 3.4 million beneficiaries in Rajasthan who did not complete their eKYC by 31 January are facing the prospect of being blocked from the food security scheme. As a result, millions of families enrolled in the scheme are struggling to collect their February wheat rations from fair price shops. Meanwhile, department officials are quietly admitting that, according to the provisions of the Act, no beneficiary can be deprived of receiving wheat.

Deadline Extended to 31 March

Food Department officials state that the deadline for eKYC completion was 31 January. Following this, the department blocked 3.4 million ration cards. After the ensuing uproar, the deadline for eKYC completion was extended to 31 March. Now, from 1 April, the names of beneficiaries who have not completed their eKYC will be removed from the food security scheme.

Department’s Hastiness Burdens Beneficiaries

In an attempt to garner praise for removing ineligible beneficiaries, department officials blocked ration cards. Later, to avoid further criticism, they stated that beneficiaries whose ration cards were blocked could reactivate them by completing their eKYC at the fair price shops.

‘This is Against the Government’s Human Values’

Withholding wheat from beneficiaries on the grounds of incomplete eKYC is contrary to the provisions of the Act and directly goes against the government’s human values.
Pratap Singh, Former Food Minister

Provisions in the Act

Wheat cannot be stopped unless the beneficiary’s eligibility is revoked. Time can be given for verification. If wheat is not received, the beneficiary can claim before the ADM and Food Secretary. The department should reconsider the process of blocking ration cards based on incomplete eKYC.
Dimple Kumar Sharma, President, All India Fair Price Shop Federation

Number of Blocked Ration Cards in the State

District – Ration Cards
1- Ajmer – 97,768
2- Alwar – 205,662
3- Banswara – 121,949
4- Baran – 109,393
5- Barmer – 141,943
6- Bharatpur – 107,103
7- Bhilwara – 107,571
8- Barmer – 102,223
9- Bundi – 36,274
10- Chittorgarh – 80,492
11- Churu – 93,217
12- Dausa – 90,119
13- Dholpur – 76,407
14- Sri Ganganagar – 76,748
15- Hanumangarh – 64,776
16- Jaipur – 181,190
17- Jaisalmer – 29,393
18- Jalore – 136,536
19- Jhalawar – 58,562
20- Jhunjhunu – 97,198
21- Jodhpur – 195,051
22- Karauli – 78,881
23- Kota – 60,340
24- Nagaur – 136,424
25- Pali – 113,034
26- Pratapgarh – 45,955
27- Rajsamand – 91,989
28- Sawai Madhopur – 66,326
29- Sikar – 165,360
30- Sirohi – 74,717
31- Tonk – 61,512
32- Udaipur – 272,294.

CM Stated – Beneficiaries Shouldn’t be Distressed

A food department official said that in a review meeting, the removal of names of those who did not complete their eKYC was discussed. On this, CM Bhajan Lal sharma stated that haste should not be shown in this matter and names should be removed only according to all aspects and procedures.
 

